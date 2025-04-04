Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden reopens despite company’s licence claim

The beer garden at Dundee’s Wetherspoon pub has reopened despite the company claiming the council had “rejected” its licence.

The Counting House pub had removed all of its garden furniture from outside its venue on Reform Street.

Pub bosses claimed they were unable to renew the beer garden’s 12-week occasional licence with Dundee City Council.

The facility was installed in July 2020.

It is understood the beer garden area was closed for around three days during a recent stretch of good weather.

While the pub believed it would be breaching its licence, the local authority stated its outdoor and pavement cafe applications had already been granted.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Approval has been given for both outdoor hospitality and pavement café applications.

“There was no rejection of an occasional licence application.”

The beer garden has reopened within 24 hours of The Courier covering this story.

Staff at the popular public house were unable to comment on the latest development, and the Wetherspoon press team promised a comment in due course.