Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels

Tara Scott first discovered the health boosting properties of microgreens after falling unwell in her thirties.

Struggling with rashes and severe mouth ulcers, she radically altered her diet and noticed huge improvements.

After a long career managing holidays lets, she realised she needed a change and decided to make her passion for plants more than just a hobby.

The 51-year-old and husband Paul founded Enriched Being at the end of 2023 and now supply microgreens to many of Perthshire’s top hotels – including Andy Murray’s Cromlix.

Used for garnishes or added to soups and salads, the microgreens are packed up to 40 times as many nutrients as adult plants.

They include pea shoots, sunflower shoots, broccoli shoots, popcorn shoots and micro basil.

The couple, who live in Craigend on the outskirts of Perth, transformed their spare room into a high-tech growing room.

As the business grew and demand increased, they erected a grow tent in their garage.

Their hard work led to Enriched Being winning the Scottish EDGE regional awards, securing a £10,000 grant.

Peace amongst plants

Reflecting on her unconventional midlife career change, Tara said: “I really look forward to work every day.

“Running your own business is hard but I also find peace amongst my plants.”

Following her degree in hospitality and tourism, she ran a holiday accommodation management firm for almost two decades.

However Brexit and changes to licensing – as well as the rise of Airbnb – had made the industry more challenging.

During the pandemic, she completed a nutrition coaching qualification and decided to make the leap to the green side.

She explained: “I have been fascinated with the health benefits of greens since I suffered rashes and mouth ulcers in my thirties.

“At one point I had around 30 ulcers in my mouth at one time – it was miserable.

“All the tests I had kept coming back inconclusive, so I sought the help of a private nutritionist who suggested I give up gluten and dairy and eat more plants.

“Amazingly, all my issues went away.

“I reintroduced dairy and gluten to my diet later on but definitely paid more attention to what I was putting in my body.

“I stumbled onto microgreens a few years ago and was amazed at how flavoursome and full of nutrients they are.

“When we decided to close the holiday let business and needed a new source of income we decided to go for it and grow our own.”

Big Shot of Perth microgreens

Tara harvests and replants her microgreens every week.

She then hand delivers them fresh to a range of local hotels and restaurants, including Cromlix Hotel in Kinbuck near Dunblane, Murrayshall Hotel near Scone and Cairn Lodge in Auchterarder.

She is now in the final stages of developing a 30ml shot of fermented microgreens.

The first of its kind, each tiny Big Shot bottle will contain naturally fermented microgreens to unlock nutrients, improve absorption and last longer.