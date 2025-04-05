Broughty Ferry roofing boss Steve James on business, banter and giving back

There’s few better known in Broughty Ferry than Steve James, who operates John James Roofing.

Steve has completed thousands of projects as a tradesman since leaving school at 16.

He has also just completed a 12-year stint as president of Broughty Ferry Traders Association, responsible for Gala Week and the Christmas lights switch-on.

If he’s not been spotted at these events, it’s probably because he’s dressed up as a Minion or Oor Wullie.

Steve, 63, is proud of the work he has done in business and the community since leaving Craigie High in 1977.

And, astonishingly, he has achieved all this despite suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome for almost a decade.

From rooftop banter to unemployment

It was always clear Steve would go into the trades. Upon leaving school, he immediately started an apprenticeship with Bett Brothers.

But he admits he views this as his second apprenticeship as he had helped his dad John, who also worked for Betts, on ‘homers’.

“By the time I was 16 and leaving school, I knew my way around a roof,” he said.

“My dad is a larger-than-life character. He taught me how to how to work hard but also taught me to enjoy your work.

“When you’ve got your dad, grandfather and uncle all working together the banter is hilarious.”

Steve’s career came to a sudden halt in 1980 when the apprenticeship ended.

At a time of high unemployment, it took him six months to find another job.

Steve recalled: “In those days, as soon as you finished your time, they’d pay you off.

“But it was for a good reason. It was so you went on your own and didn’t become dependent on your journeyman.

“But the problem for me was that in 1981, when I was 19, unemployment was really quite bad so I was on the brew for a good while.

“Then my dad was doing a job for a chap called Alan Stoker who’d just set up a double glazing company in Carnoustie called Tayside Windows.

“They were looking for a young joiner – in those days double glazing was quite a new thing. I got the job.

“It was great to be given my own van at the age of 19 and eventually they gave me a young lad to work with.”

Steve James’ second business mentor

After four years learning about windows, Steve was offered a job with Dundee windows firm Alu-Lite in the mid-80s.

He said its owner George Tennant was his second business mentor, after his dad.

“George was very strict, very fair and could be often very generous,” Steve said.

“He taught me self-discipline, to take pride in my work and how to be methodical.

“He’d fine you £20 if you didn’t wash your van every week. If he found you filling in miters in your woodwork, you got fined.

“At the age of 24, I became the installations manager for the whole company. I had about six or seven teams of two guys. I was the troubleshooter.”

Time to go it alone

But in 1989, aged 27, Steve decided he wanted to set up his own business.

He was inspired by the success his father had made of John James Roofing, which had started five years earlier.

Steve James Home Improvements, which later changed its name to Broughty Cladding, specialised in roofline – low maintenance PVC fascias, soffits and guttering.

He was also an early installer of Velux windows, which the business continues to specialise in today.

One of its secrets to success was an unusual marketing strategy.

At weekends, Steve would park his vans in Broughty Ferry and use the racks for windows as an advertising board.

The dad-of-three said: “I always wanted my vans to stand out. I’d use the side racks to display the range of PVC products we could do.

“It was like a showroom – there was even a leaflet dispenser.

“I’d park the vans on either side of Brook Street over the weekends.

“In those days, the parking attendants only went to Broughty Ferry once every eight weeks. A ticket cost £16 and it was the best advertising fee I’ve spent in my life!”

In 2003, Steve’s dad asked his son to take over his business.

Steve decided to amalgamate the two firms under the John James Roofing name.

Despite being officially retired, for many years John remained part of the business, carrying out thousands of annual roof checks until 2019.

Steve, who has been married to Lisa since 2010, said: “It was an easy transition as the businesses were complimentary. I wanted to keep the family name.

“My dad would still go out for an hour or two each morning and check some roofs, though I think most of that time was spent telling jokes.”

Broughty Ferry Traders Association role

It was as owner of John James Roofing that Steve also became involved in Broughty Ferry Traders Association.

Initially, he helped out with the transportation of Christmas lights with his vans, but quickly became more involved.

Last month he stepped down after serving as president for 12 years. In this time he helped to more than double the membership.

The group, which organises gala week and the Christmas lights switch on, recently developed a logo for Broughty Ferry and a website promoting the area.

Steve – who is known for dressing as a Minion or Oor Wullie at events – plans to continue to help the group.

Future plans for Steve James

It might surprise some that Steve has faced health problems since 2016. Diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, he has to rest every afternoon.

Doctors believe it was a side effect of the drug infliximab, a treatment for ulcerative colitis, a condition similar to Chron’s.

Though he plans to continue to work for the foreseeable future, Steve sees his future as having more time to spend with his grandchildren.

He also wants to get back to horse riding. For many years he competed in local showjumping events and still owns a 17-hand horse called Troy.

He added: “The business is still going well and I’ve been proud about growing the membership of Broughty Ferry Traders since Covid.

“It will continue to go from strength to strength under the new president, John Kerr of the 45 Black Hound Distillery.

“With the fatigue, I needed to give something up and it was time for me to step back as president.

“But I will definitely continue to help and think John and the new team will do a great job.”