Home Business & Environment Business

Family-run cafe in Fife’s East Neuk to come under new management as owners step down after 3 years

Clock Tower Cafe on Pittenweem's High Street will shut on April 26.

By Ellidh Aitken
Clock Tower Cafe will come under new management. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook
Clock Tower Cafe will come under new management. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook

A family-run cafe in Fife’s East Neuk will come under new management as the owners step down after three years.

Clock Tower Cafe on Pittenweem’s High Street will shut on April 26 with new management taking over.

The cafe is currently run by Greg Hughes alongside his mum Lisa, aunt Laura, and cousin Eve.

A reopening date under the new owners has not been set.

Family-run cafe in Fife’s East Neuk coming under new management

Greg, 30, told The Courier: “We have had the most incredible team over the years, including core team and so many friends willing to help out at the drop of a hat.

“It has definitely been a family affair and it does genuinely feel like an extended family amongst our staff and regular customers.

“It is not a decision we have taken lightly.”

A post on the cafe’s Facebook page said: “As many of you may have heard, our three-year lease is coming to an end.

“With mixed emotions and feelings we have taken the difficult decision not to renew it.

“Our final day of service will be Saturday the 26th of April (three weeks today)

“Clock Tower Café has become more than just a place to grab a coffee.

Clock Tower Cafe on Pittenweem’s High Street. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook

“It has become a community hub, a meeting point, a home and an escape for so many.

“Filled with stories, friendships and countless laughs along the way.

“As a team we have faced almost every hurdle but together gotten through some difficult times, with laughter and support from each other.”

The cafe will remain open as normal until April 26 when the keys are handed over to the new owners.

The post added: “We would also like to wish the new proprietors every success as they take the helm of Clock Tower Café.

“We are sure they will continue to enjoy everyone’s support as they move into this new venture.”

Meanwhile, a councillor has appealed for calm amid fears construction work on Anstruther’s new £7 million lifeboat station will hit trade.

