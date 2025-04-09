EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about ‘fraud’ and ‘unusual transactions’ two months before crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about ‘fraud’ and ‘unusual transactions’ two months before crisis

Auditors put 13 questions to university chiefs about the institution's finances two months before £35m deficit emerged.

dundee university rector
The University of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Dundee University bosses were quizzed by auditors about “fraud” and “unusual transactions” two months before a £35 million black hole emerged.

Documents obtained by The Courier show university chiefs were probed by finance giant Ernst & Young (EY) over the institution’s accounts in September.

The company asked the university’s audit and risk committee 13 questions, with the group’s replies taking up four pages.

University of Dundee chiefs said they were not aware of any actual, suspected or alleged fraud.

Reassurance over finances

They also insisted the university had “adequate financial resources” and “suitable capacity to accommodate a more pessimistic outcome to its budget”.

But two months later, then principal Iain Gillespie told staff job losses were “inevitable” due to a deficit of £30m, which has now grown to £35m.

Gillespie resigned with immediate effect weeks later, leaving his deputy Shane O’Neill to take on the top job.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) at a recent appearance in Holyrood. Image: Scottish Parliament

Job losses could hit 700 while an independent investigation into the turmoil has been launched.

The probe will look at whether the institution’s senior leadership team tried to “suppress information” about the scale of the fiscal trouble.

Investigators also want to know why alarm bells were not raised at the appropriate time.

Last month Mr O’Neill told MSPs at Holyrood he could not rule out criminality.

He said there had been “misleading” information about the university’s financial situation that only became clear in November.

And the answers to auditors’ questions two months earlier raise more questions about who at the institution knew about the impending financial crisis.

‘Unusual transactions’

The documents, shared with The Courier through Freedom of Information (FOI), reveal EY asked if the University of Dundee was “aware of any significant or unusual transactions” entered into.

Its audit and risk committee answered both questions, saying it was “not aware” of any “unusual transactions” or “acted, suspected or alleged fraud”.

And The Courier understands no further correspondence has been sent to EY since the £35 deficit figure was revealed.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “As is standard in respect of finalising the annual audit process for FY2023/24, we are continuing to engage with our auditors to sign off the annual accounts, which includes a letter of representation.

“We continue to engage with our external auditor as we look to conclude the audit process which will be published.”

EY declined to comment.

On Tuesday, a government taskforce to secure the future of the university was unveiled, with former principal Sir Alan Langlands appointed chair.

Last week a leadership shake-up saw two vice-principals depart while principal Mr O’Neill announced he had recruited a team of advisers to support him through its recovery.

Iain Gillespie will appear in front of Holyrood’s education committee, despite initially turning down an invitation, after Holyrood’s Easter break this month.

Conversation