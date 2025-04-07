Angus architects now owned by employees as founder to retire

Montrose firm Crawford Architecture is now owned by its 10 workers after moving to employee ownership.

The architectural firm was established in 1987 by John Crawford, who is also chairman of Montrose Football Club.

It has been involved in several local projects including the regeneration of the town’s old swimming pool into Montrose Playhouse cinema.

It is also behind plans for Montrose Community Trust’s new facility at Links Park. This project will deliver a new community centre, a dementia care facility and an accessible stand for Montrose Football Club.

Other clients include GSK and Montrose Port Authority.

After almost four decades as a family-run firm, the entire shareholding has transferred to an employee ownership trust (EOT).

‘Reward for dedication’

John’s son Kevin has played a key role in driving the company forward since joining 20 years ago.

He said his father can now look ahead to retirement knowing the future of the company is in place.

Kevin said: “We have built a fantastic team here, all of whom show the right attitude, are ambitious and I’m delighted we can give them this opportunity.

“Many of the team have been with us a long time and we feel this is a reward for that dedication.

“Transitioning to an EOT ensures the practice remains independent and allows our wider team to play a more active role in shaping our future.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone, and we’re looking forward to continuing our journey with employee ownership at the core of what we do.”

Crawford Architecture employee ownership benefits

The employee ownership model puts the New Wynd firm’s future in the hands of its dedicated team.

It said this gives everyone an opportunity to benefit from the company’s continued growth and success.

Employee ownership is thought to bring stronger team engagement, greater innovation and increased stability.

Employees can also benefit from profit shares and enhanced career progression opportunities.

Senior architectural technologist Allanah Ogilvie said: “This move means we all have a voice in helping shape the firm’s future. We’re no longer just employees, we’re shaping something we believe in together and all aligned with a shared vision.”

Director David Paton has been with the business for more than 20 years. He said: “We’re all invested in its future and that brings a new level of motivation, commitment and drive to ensure continued growth and shared success.”