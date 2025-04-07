Angus architects now owned by employees as founder to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus architects now owned by employees as founder to retire

John Crawford, the chairman of Montrose FC, started the business almost 40 years ago.

By Rob McLaren
The Crawford Architecture team in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture
The Crawford Architecture team in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture

Montrose firm Crawford Architecture is now owned by its 10 workers after moving to employee ownership.

The architectural firm was established in 1987 by John Crawford, who is also chairman of Montrose Football Club.

It has been involved in several local projects including the regeneration of the town’s old swimming pool into Montrose Playhouse cinema.

It is also behind plans for Montrose Community Trust’s new facility at Links Park. This project will deliver a new community centre, a dementia care facility and an accessible stand for Montrose Football Club.

Other clients include GSK and Montrose Port Authority.

After almost four decades as a family-run firm, the entire shareholding has transferred to an employee ownership trust (EOT).

‘Reward for dedication’

John’s son Kevin has played a key role in driving the company forward since joining 20 years ago.

He said his father can now look ahead to retirement knowing the future of the company is in place.

Kevin said: “We have built a fantastic team here, all of whom show the right attitude, are ambitious and I’m delighted we can give them this opportunity.

Montrose chairman and founder of Crawford Architecture John Crawford. Image: Ewan Smith/DC Thomson.

“Many of the team have been with us a long time and we feel this is a reward for that dedication.

“Transitioning to an EOT ensures the practice remains independent and allows our wider team to play a more active role in shaping our future.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone, and we’re looking forward to continuing our journey with employee ownership at the core of what we do.”

Crawford Architecture employee ownership benefits

The employee ownership model puts the New Wynd firm’s future in the hands of its dedicated team.

It said this gives everyone an opportunity to benefit from the company’s continued growth and success.

Employee ownership is thought to bring stronger team engagement, greater innovation and increased stability.

Crawford Architecture worked on the Montrose Playhouse.

Employees can also benefit from profit shares and enhanced career progression opportunities.

Senior architectural technologist Allanah Ogilvie said: “This move means we all have a voice in helping shape the firm’s future. We’re no longer just employees, we’re shaping something we believe in together and all aligned with a shared vision.”

Director David Paton has been with the business for more than 20 years. He said: “We’re all invested in its future and that brings a new level of motivation, commitment and drive to ensure continued growth and shared success.”

More from Business

Tara with some of her latest microgreens
Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels
3
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson with arms around Fraser Smith
Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
Fife Council urged to 'tread carefully' over tourist tax plans
2
Clock Tower Cafe will come under new management. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook
Family-run cafe in Fife's East Neuk to come under new management as owners step…
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm
16
Steve James, owner of John James Roofing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roofing boss Steve James on business, banter and giving back
2
The beer garden at Wetherspoon pub The Counting House.
Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden reopens despite company's licence claim
5
Picture shows Millard Consulting's new Dundee top team in board room.
Top Dundee engineering firms join forces to safeguard jobs
Removal of the beer garden at Wetherspoon pub The Counting House in Dundee.
Confusion over removal of Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden - just as sunny weather arrives
6

Conversation