Perthshire’s Binn Group adds 17 staff with skip hire firm acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire’s Binn Group adds 17 staff with skip hire firm acquisition

Binn Group has also pledged to create jobs and make investments in its new business.

By Rob McLaren
Guy MacGregor of Binn Group with Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay of R Finnie Skip Hire. Image: Binn Group
Guy MacGregor of Binn Group with Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay of R Finnie Skip Hire. Image: Binn Group

Perthshire waste giant Binn Group has acquired an Inverness skip hire and metal recycling business.

The Glenfarg company has struck a deal to purchase R Finnie Skip Hire, which has 17 staff.

It sees the acquisition as a way to strengthen its presence in the north of Scotland.

Binn Group’s Fiona Labrum will relocate from Perthshire to Inverness to become site manager.

R Finnie Inverness history

R Finnie was founded in 1976 as a motorcycle sales company. The skip hire and scrap metal side of the business started in 1990.

It has been led by Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay, who will both stay on during the transition period.

Many of its staff have been with the company for more than two decades.

A Finnie’s Skip Hire vehicle. Image: Finnie’s Skip Hire/Facebook.

Mr Finnie said: “Having built up R Finnie Skip Hire over the past 35 years, we’re proud to be handing it over to Binn Group.

“Binn Group is a company that shares our values and commitment to customer service.

“We’re confident that our staff will be well supported as they join the Binn family, and we’re looking forward to working closely with the team during this exciting transition.”

Binn Group staff plans

The new owner plans to invest significantly in the Longman Drive business.

It intends to add to the work force and also invest in the current staff, fleet and operational infrastructure.

Guy MacGregor, business development director at Binn Group, said: “Robert and Carrie have built a fantastic business, known for its quality service and loyal team — values that align closely with our own.

“We’re especially grateful that they’ll stay on during the transition to ensure continued support for customers.

“This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Binn Group as we expand our geographical reach into the Highlands.

“We’re excited to invest in the Inverness site and build on R Finnie Skip Hire’s legacy.”

Millions of pounds has been invested into Binn Group’s Perthshire operation in recent years. Binn Group now has more than 140 staff.

More from Business

Planning review councillors are to visit the site of a proposed eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid
2
The Crawford Architecture team in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture
Angus architects now owned by employees as founder to retire
Tara with some of her latest microgreens
Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels
3
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson with arms around Fraser Smith
Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
Fife Council urged to 'tread carefully' over tourist tax plans
2
Clock Tower Cafe will come under new management. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook
Family-run cafe in Fife's East Neuk to come under new management as owners step…
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm
17
Steve James, owner of John James Roofing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roofing boss Steve James on business, banter and giving back
2
The beer garden at Wetherspoon pub The Counting House.
Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden reopens despite company's licence claim
5

Conversation