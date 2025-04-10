EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit

The Courier has seen a draft of the accounts for 2023/24 which show the university's cash fell by £42m in 12 months.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik & Alasdair Clark

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie boasted the institution was “blooming” in a statement accompanying accounts showing a £12m deficit.

The Courier has seen a leaked copy of draft financial accounts for the year to July 2024, which are yet to be made publicly available.

The accounts were issued as papers for a meeting of the university’s court last November but never published.

A note accompanying the accounts states they are “materially and substantively complete”.

They show declines in money raised from grants, tuition fees and research grants during the year, though an increase in donations saw a slight rise in income to £328.1m, from £325.7m the previous year.

University was described as ‘blooming’ weeks from cash crisis

But costs also increased – including a rise of almost £10m on staff spend, the university’s largest expense.

The underlying deficit of £12.3m compares to an underlying surplus of £2.6m in 2022/23.

The university’s cash position fell by more than £40m during the year – from £74.4m to £32.4m.

A black hole of at least £35m has since been identified, with a recovery plan putting up to 700 people at risk of redundancy rejected by the government.

Dundee University
Hundreds of jobs could be lost at the institution. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Despite the concerning financial picture, the university’s then principal, Professor Iain Gillespie, was bullish in his report.

He said: “The year covered in this annual report has been one of consolidation, achievement and continuing recovery from the challenges of the pandemic, and of an institution blooming in the face of considerable external headwinds.”

Within weeks of the draft being prepared bosses at the institution would realise they were on course to run out of cash in a matter of months.

The lack of foresight is likely to be among the issues probed by an external investigation. Prof Gillespie is also likely to be questioned on the matter when he appears before Holyrood’s education committee in the coming weeks.

What do Dundee University accounts show?

The draft accounts showed the following changes compared to the previous year:

  • Total income increased by 0.7% to £328.1m, up from £325.7m
  • Falls in Scottish Funding Council grants (down £700,000), tuition fees (down £2.1m) and research grants (down £4.8m).
  • Income from international students, one of the “essential foundations of the university’s future financial sustainability”, reduced by £400,000
  • Donations to the university more than doubled, from £3.5m to £8.2m.
  • Income classed as ‘other’ also rose from £39m to £44.3m
  • Money spent on staffing increased by £9.6m, from £174.5m to £184.1m. This accounts for more than 56% on the university spend. Staff numbers increased during the year by 6.8%.
  • Operating expenses fell from £130.8m to £129.7m due to “strong cost control over the year and a reduction in costs relating to international student scholarships”.
  • Capital expenditure of £43.4m was accounted for in the construction of the Tay Cities Deal capital projects, space refurbishments and investment in IT systems and equipment. This was the main reason for the university’s cash declining by £42m.
  • The accounts show an operating surplus for the year of £73m – but this is only due to a positive pension adjustment of more than £80m.

Stripping out Tay Cities Deal income of more than £5m, another non-recurring item, means the underlying deficit is £12.3m.

Accounts claim Dundee University was ‘comparatively strong’

Notably the section “events after the reporting period” is not filled out in the draft accounts.

A report by independent auditor Ernst & Young within the accounts says it found no “uncertainties” that would cast doubt on the institution’s ability to “continue as a going concern for the period to 31 July 2026”.

Summarising the financial performance, the accounts state the university’s performance was “comparatively strong compared to much of the sector”.

It adds: “Strong cost control mitigated the overall impact of this reduction but with an overall adverse impact resulting in a small operating deficit.”

Dundee University publishes its report and financial statements on a yearly basis, like other institutions.

Because of its status as a Royal Charter, it is not required to file annual accounts on Companies House. Instead, it displays them on its official website.

Executive salary increases

The accounts also reveal what senior figures were being paid at the end of the last financial year.

The salaries of the university’s executive as at July 31 2024.

Prof Gillespie is listed as being paid between £300,000 and £309,000.

This was a £35,000 pay increase on the previous year.

A Dundee University spokesman said the institution was working with auditors to publish its annual report.

He added: “It was recognised at the November meeting of court that the draft annual report and financial statements needed to be reviewed and revised, in light of the significant worsening of the university’s financial position since the year end to 2023-24.

“This is recorded in the publicly available minute of the court meeting.”

More from Business

Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Tealing substation generates 1,700 objections in largest ever Angus planning response
Wesley Malcorps at fish farm
Stirling start-up casts the net to make UK seafood more nutritious and sustainable
Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Blairgowrie beauty salon doubles in size with premises move
dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
22
Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Deal to acquire two Perth and Dundee accountancy firms
Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Perthshire's Binn Group adds 17 staff with skip hire firm acquisition
Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid
2
Former principal of the university, Professor Iain Gillespie.
Angus architects now owned by employees as founder to retire
Tara with some of her latest microgreens
Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels
3
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson with arms around Fraser Smith
Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop

Conversation