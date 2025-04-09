Deal to acquire two Perth and Dundee accountancy firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Deal to acquire two Perth and Dundee accountancy firms

BK Plus has completed 35 acquisitions of regional accountancy firms since 2021.

By Rob McLaren
Shaun Knight, chief executive of BK Plus.
Shaun Knight, chief executive of BK Plus.

Two Tayside accountancy firms have been acquired by private equity-backed firm BK Plus.

Since launching in 2021, BK Plus has completed 35 acquisitions of regional accountancy firms.

Its latest round of acquisitions include Walton Kilgour, which has offices in Perth and Pitlochry, and Dundee-based Bird Simpson & Co.

It has also acquired Ian MacFarlane & Co in Falkirk and JC Wallace & Co of Glasgow.

These take the firm’s headcount to 600 staff in the UK, including 150 in Scotland. The Walsall company is financially backed by private equity firm Palatine.

BK Plus makes Walton Kilgour deal

BK Plus said the acquisition of Walton Kilgour means it can expand its reach across central and Highland Perthshire.

Walton Kilgour can trace its roots in Perthshire back more than 90 years. It has built its reputation by providing practical advice and tailored support to a wide range of local clients, from family businesses and agricultural enterprises to professionals.

Shaun Knight, chief executive of BK Plus, said: “From day one, we’ve been focused on delivering local services through local people.

“Walton Kilgour is a perfect fit for our business—not just because of their expertise, but because of how deeply rooted they are in the local community.

“Our investment in Perthshire is a reflection of our wider belief that no matter how remote the business, access to personal, expert advice should never be out of reach.”

John McKeith, a partner at Walton Kilgour, said: “This is a great opportunity for our team and our clients.

“BK Plus understands the importance of local relationships, and we’re proud to be joining a firm that shares our values and brings additional depth to our service offering.

“Together, we can offer clients even more support—without losing the personal service they know and trust.”

Dundee team boost

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Bird Simpson & Co adds to BK Plus’ existing offering in Dundee.

The company purchased FourM Accountants, which has an office at Stannergate House on Dundee Road West last October.

Bird Simpson & Co, which currently operates from Nethergate, will move into Stannergate House.

Graham McLelland, partner at BK Plus and formerly of FourM Accountants, said “Having been part of BK Plus for six months now, I’ve experienced first hand the benefits of being part of a larger firm that still prioritises personal client relationships.

“Bird Simpson is a great fit and I look forward to working alongside our new colleagues to build an even stronger team in Dundee.”

Neil Young, a partner at Bird Simpson, said: “We’ve always been dedicated to supporting businesses in Dundee, and this partnership means we can now offer even greater expertise.”

More from Business

dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
Guy MacGregor of Binn Group with Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay of R Finnie Skip Hire. Image: Binn Group
Perthshire's Binn Group adds 17 staff with skip hire firm acquisition
Planning review councillors are to visit the site of a proposed eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid
2
The Crawford Architecture team in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture
Angus architects now owned by employees as founder to retire
Tara with some of her latest microgreens
Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels
3
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson with arms around Fraser Smith
Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
Fife Council urged to 'tread carefully' over tourist tax plans
2
Clock Tower Cafe will come under new management. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook
Family-run cafe in Fife's East Neuk to come under new management as owners step…
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm
17

Conversation