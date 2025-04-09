Deal to acquire two Perth and Dundee accountancy firms

Two Tayside accountancy firms have been acquired by private equity-backed firm BK Plus.

Since launching in 2021, BK Plus has completed 35 acquisitions of regional accountancy firms.

Its latest round of acquisitions include Walton Kilgour, which has offices in Perth and Pitlochry, and Dundee-based Bird Simpson & Co.

It has also acquired Ian MacFarlane & Co in Falkirk and JC Wallace & Co of Glasgow.

These take the firm’s headcount to 600 staff in the UK, including 150 in Scotland. The Walsall company is financially backed by private equity firm Palatine.

BK Plus makes Walton Kilgour deal

BK Plus said the acquisition of Walton Kilgour means it can expand its reach across central and Highland Perthshire.

Walton Kilgour can trace its roots in Perthshire back more than 90 years. It has built its reputation by providing practical advice and tailored support to a wide range of local clients, from family businesses and agricultural enterprises to professionals.

Shaun Knight, chief executive of BK Plus, said: “From day one, we’ve been focused on delivering local services through local people.

“Walton Kilgour is a perfect fit for our business—not just because of their expertise, but because of how deeply rooted they are in the local community.

“Our investment in Perthshire is a reflection of our wider belief that no matter how remote the business, access to personal, expert advice should never be out of reach.”

John McKeith, a partner at Walton Kilgour, said: “This is a great opportunity for our team and our clients.

“BK Plus understands the importance of local relationships, and we’re proud to be joining a firm that shares our values and brings additional depth to our service offering.

“Together, we can offer clients even more support—without losing the personal service they know and trust.”

Dundee team boost

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Bird Simpson & Co adds to BK Plus’ existing offering in Dundee.

The company purchased FourM Accountants, which has an office at Stannergate House on Dundee Road West last October.

Bird Simpson & Co, which currently operates from Nethergate, will move into Stannergate House.

Graham McLelland, partner at BK Plus and formerly of FourM Accountants, said “Having been part of BK Plus for six months now, I’ve experienced first hand the benefits of being part of a larger firm that still prioritises personal client relationships.

“Bird Simpson is a great fit and I look forward to working alongside our new colleagues to build an even stronger team in Dundee.”

Neil Young, a partner at Bird Simpson, said: “We’ve always been dedicated to supporting businesses in Dundee, and this partnership means we can now offer even greater expertise.”