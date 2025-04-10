Stirling start-up casts the net to make UK seafood more nutritious and sustainable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling start-up casts the net to make UK seafood more nutritious and sustainable

Blue Food Performance offers science-backed solutions to boost beneficial omega-3 fatty acids in fish.

By Kirsten Johnson
Wesley Malcorps at fish farm
Wesley Malcorps hopes his new business Blue Food Performance will help fish farms around the world. Image: University of Stirling

A team of Stirling scientists are on a mission to make fish that reaches the nation’s dinner tables more nutritious and sustainable.

Blue Food Performance was founded by Stirling University alumni Wesley Malcorps and Stephanie Horn, who met while studying for their aquaculture PhDs.

Working from farm to fork, the new business looks at how to make seafood – in particular salmon, trout and seabass – healthier and better for the environment.

It offers producers across the UK and around the world a range of cost-effective assessments and solutions – backed by real science.

World of sustainability ‘like the Wild West’

“We discovered the world of sustainability is a big show,” chief executive Wesley, 34, explained.

“Anyone can claim anything in the seafood industry because there isn’t one, internationally-recognised certification or verification process – it’s a bit like the Wild West.

“We provide independent, transparent, and scientifically verified blue food sustainability assessments through a unique collaboration between academia and industry.

Stephanie Horn and Wesley Malcorp at Stirling University graduation ceremony
Blue Food Performance founders Stephanie Horn and Wesley Malcorps became friends while studying for their PhDs at the University of Stirling. Image: University of Stirling

“By doing this, we help businesses achieve the goal that is right for them and the consumer.”

Blue Food Performance offers environmental, socio-economic, nutritional, and fish welfare assessments for seafood farms, fish processors and fish feed firms.

It provides support to enhance sustainability performance, such as decarbonisation, and offers bespoke services to validate sustainability claims.

It can even help gather data on fish stress.

Holistic approach

Lead analyst Stephanie, 35, said: “We help companies look at the whole picture and find areas to make changes – from new feeds to changing from diesel to solar panels.

“It’s about looking at things holistically.

“By focussing on one goal, such as reducing your carbon footprint, you can impact other vital areas such as water usage or feed quality.”

Loch Awe salmon farm
Salmon farm, Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock

In recent years, some fish farms have replaced fish meal with plant ingredients such as soy, which has driven up the carbon footprint of the industry and reduced the omega-3 content in the fish.

Stirling-based Blue Food Performance, which is supported by the University of Stirling Enterprise Programme, is keen to change this.

Wesley added: “You now have to eat twice as much salmon to get the same level of omega-3.

“What we are doing will hopefully lead to improvements in the nutrients in fish.

“We don’t make recommendations as such, but we can help them learn what the impact of each feed in terms of nutrition and carbon footprint.”

New tool will protect health of our oceans

Wesley and Stephanie used their own savings to launch Blue Food Performance but now have the backing of a US aquaculture investment firm.

The firm’s science adviser, Professor David Little, is deputy director at Stirling University’s Institute of Aquaculture.

In addition, the business has just launched a new tool to measure and optimise efficiency, known as FIFO (Fish In: Fish Out).

The tool offers seafood farmers and producers a quick way to manage how much wild fish they are using to feed farmed fish – reducing wastage and protecting the health of our oceans.

Conversation