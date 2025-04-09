Blairgowrie beauty salon doubles in size with premises move

A Prince’s Trust loan helped Blairgowrie woman Dawn Page start her own business when she was just 21.

After going through the rigorous process, she was eligible for a £5,000 loan – a small fortune to her then.

But after acquiring premises and buying equipment she was left with just £50. The business had to work.

15 years later and Flawless Skin, Hair and Beauty Clinic is a fixture in the Perthshire town, with a wide range of services and four members of staff.

Now, Dawn has taken the biggest step since starting her business by moving into new premises double the size.

Cold mornings led Dawn to go it alone

Recalling setting up the business she said: “When I was 21 I was travelling to Dundee every day for work – I didn’t even drive.

“The boss I worked for would ask me for a lot of advice about her business. It made me think there was a need for me to be in business for myself.

“And I was also fed up with cold mornings waiting for the bus.

“I thought there was a gap in the market in Blairgowrie and the Prince’s Trust loan gave me enough to get started.

“I still lived at home at the time – I just thought I had nothing to lose.

“After paying for equipment and a month’s rent I had £50 left from the £5,000 loan.”

New Flawless premises in Blairgowrie

Over the past 15 years the business has grown from offering nail polishes, manicures and spray tans to add a range of aesthetic services. These include non-surgical face treatments, non-surgical fat removal and even a Japanese head spa.

Its popularity meant larger premises were required. The business moved from Upper Mill Street to the former McNabs estate agency office in Allan Street last weekend.

It now offers hairdressing in addition to its beauty treatments.

Dawn said: “It’s around double the size of what we had before. There are much larger treatment rooms, we’ve got our pedicure stations, a brow bar that can double up as a skin bar and nail bars.

“The reaction has been great from clients – they say it doesn’t feel like Blairgowrie, but something from a city.

“Why shouldn’t local people experience what you can get in a city?

“The premises are perfect – I actually looked at this unit when I started out but my baby business couldn’t afford it.

“It’s also meant I’ve added another member of staff, which gives me a lot of satisfaction as I like being able to give people jobs.”