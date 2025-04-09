Blairgowrie beauty salon doubles in size with premises move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie beauty salon doubles in size with premises move

Dawn Page started her own business at the age of 21 thanks to a Prince's Trust loan.

Dawn Page, owner of Flawless Skin, Hair & Beauty Clinic in Blairgowrie.
By Rob McLaren

A Prince’s Trust loan helped Blairgowrie woman Dawn Page start her own business when she was just 21.

After going through the rigorous process, she was eligible for a £5,000 loan – a small fortune to her then.

But after acquiring premises and buying equipment she was left with just £50. The business had to work.

15 years later and Flawless Skin, Hair and Beauty Clinic is a fixture in the Perthshire town, with a wide range of services and four members of staff.

Now, Dawn has taken the biggest step since starting her business by moving into new premises double the size.

Cold mornings led Dawn to go it alone

Recalling setting up the business she said: “When I was 21 I was travelling to Dundee every day for work – I didn’t even drive.

“The boss I worked for would ask me for a lot of advice about her business. It made me think there was a need for me to be in business for myself.

“And I was also fed up with cold mornings waiting for the bus.

The new Flawless Skin, Hair & Beauty Clinic premises in Allan Street in Blairgowrie.

“I thought there was a gap in the market in Blairgowrie and the Prince’s Trust loan gave me enough to get started.

“I still lived at home at the time – I just thought I had nothing to lose.

“After paying for equipment and a month’s rent I had £50 left from the £5,000 loan.”

New Flawless premises in Blairgowrie

Over the past 15 years the business has grown from offering nail polishes, manicures and spray tans to add a range of aesthetic services. These include non-surgical face treatments, non-surgical fat removal and even a Japanese head spa.

Its popularity meant larger premises were required. The business moved from Upper Mill Street to the former McNabs estate agency office in Allan Street last weekend.

It now offers hairdressing in addition to its beauty treatments.

Dawn said: “It’s around double the size of what we had before. There are much larger treatment rooms, we’ve got our pedicure stations, a brow bar that can double up as a skin bar and nail bars.

One of the Flawless treatment rooms in Blairgowrie.
“The reaction has been great from clients – they say it doesn’t feel like Blairgowrie, but something from a city.

“Why shouldn’t local people experience what you can get in a city?

“The premises are perfect – I actually looked at this unit when I started out but my baby business couldn’t afford it.

“It’s also meant I’ve added another member of staff, which gives me a lot of satisfaction as I like being able to give people jobs.”

Conversation