Crieff barbershop run by same owner for 52 years comes onto the market

A barbershop in Crieff that was run by the same owner for more than 50 years has come onto the market.

Naismith’s on East High Street – also known as Johnny the Barbers – has been put up for sale.

The owner had the shop for 52 years and has now decided to retire.

The news was met online by locals wishing him a happy retirement and sharing fond memories.

One read: “End of an era and some amazing memories for those he blethered to and served.”

Successful Crieff barbershop up for sale

Located in the heart of Crieff, the unit can be retained as a barbershop, with all the fittings included in the sale.

It can also be transformed into a new venture.

A shop front, rear office, kitchenette and WC are included in the offer.

Spanning 214sq ft, the traditional shop benefits from significant foot traffic and has been a successful business for more than five decades.

The property is being marketed by Lindsays for offers over £25,000.

Also on East High Street, G’s Bistro has also been put up for sale after the owner lost his wife to cancer.