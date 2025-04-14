Crieff barbershop run by same owner for 52 years comes onto the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff barbershop run by same owner for 52 years comes onto the market

Johnny the Barbers on East High Street in Crieff has been put up for sale.

By Lucy Scarlett
The former Naismith's barbershop on Crieff's High Street.
The former Naismith's barbershop is for sale. Image: Lindsays

A barbershop in Crieff that was run by the same owner for more than 50 years has come onto the market.

Naismith’s on East High Street – also known as Johnny the Barbers – has been put up for sale.

The owner had the shop for 52 years and has now decided to retire.

The news was met online by locals wishing him a happy retirement and sharing fond memories.

One read: “End of an era and some amazing memories for those he blethered to and served.”

Successful Crieff barbershop up for sale

Located in the heart of Crieff, the unit can be retained as a barbershop, with all the fittings included in the sale.

It can also be transformed into a new venture.

A shop front, rear office, kitchenette and WC are included in the offer.

Naismith's shopfloor.
Inside the barbershop. Image: Lindsays
Shopfloor.
A traditional barbershop. Image: Lindsays
Kitchenette.
It has a kitchenette. Image: Lindsays

Spanning 214sq ft, the traditional shop benefits from significant foot traffic and has been a successful business for more than five decades.

The property is being marketed by Lindsays for offers over £25,000.

Also on East High Street, G’s Bistro has also been put up for sale after the owner lost his wife to cancer.

Conversation