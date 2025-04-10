Broughty Ferry restaurant boss apologises for ‘getting things wrong’ but hits back at ‘vile’ Tripadvisor review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Broughty Ferry restaurant boss apologises for ‘getting things wrong’ but hits back at ‘vile’ Tripadvisor review

The owner of Sol y Sombra says the review was "posted with malice".

By Neil Henderson
Sol Y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry.
Sol Y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry restaurant owner has apologised for “getting things wrong” during a staffing shortage – but has hit back at a “vile” Tripadvisor review about the business.

Kelly Fairweather, owner of Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry, says staffing issues coupled with a “very busy” spell meant “things went to pot” for the venue over the weekend.

She took to the restaurant’s Facebook to “clear the air” with customers and vowed to take on board customer feedback.

However, Kelly also hit out at one review left on Tripadvisor about the restaurant – claiming the reviewer had lied about their visit.

‘Perfect storm’ for Broughty Ferry restaurant

Kelly – who also runs The Selkie in Dundee city centre and The Ferry Selkie – wrote: “We absolutely did our best, but we got some things wrong and I’m honestly sorry.

“The team did their best, but with a perfect storm of a very busy tapas bar, short-staffed, and some new starts who have not yet been fully trained – this went to pot.

“For the customers we messed up (for), I have tried to get in touch with everyone who either left a Tripadvisor or made the team aware.”

She said that some bad reviews left after the weekend had been “completely justified” and the restaurant would “learn from them”.

“But one that dropped tonight? It’s utterly vile,” she continued.

“The latest review posted isn’t factual – we don’t have naked women dancing while you eat, we don’t have people being sick, we don’t have vomit in the doorway and we aren’t deserted on a Saturday night!

Kelly Fairweather.
Kelly Fairweather owns Sol y Sombra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We served over 200 people last Saturday, I’ve checked the CCTV, no one was sitting being sick in the doorway and if they had been I would know as I’m the cleaner!

“While we may not be for you – and that’s OK and we may get things wrong which we need to fix – we aren’t running some kind of brothel!”

The review on Tripadvisor. left by user ‘SK F’ of Dundee, also accused the restaurant of overcharging them for their meal and having an “off-putting atmosphere”.

Sol y Sombra also responded to the reviewer directly on the site, saying: “Maybe the food wasn’t for you and that’s OK but there is absolutely no need for the lies.”

While a few customers have responded to the Facebook post to highlight their own issues, dozens have leapt to the restaurant’s defence.

Customers defend Sol y Sombra amid Tripadvisor row

One wrote: “Never had a bad meal in either of your establishments.

“Both food and staff amazing.”

Another posted: “We had a girls’ night with you on Tuesday night.

“The food was amazing and plentiful, the staff were very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable.”

One other said: “Bad days happen! Malicious reviews must be challenged.”

Sol y Sombra – which is one of the top-rated restaurants in Dundee on Tripadvisor – was taken over by Kelly last year.

Last month, the owners of the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews hit out at a “beyond unfair” review left on the website.

Conversation