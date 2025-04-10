Broughty Ferry restaurant boss apologises for ‘getting things wrong’ but hits back at ‘vile’ Tripadvisor review

A Broughty Ferry restaurant owner has apologised for “getting things wrong” during a staffing shortage – but has hit back at a “vile” Tripadvisor review about the business.

Kelly Fairweather, owner of Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry, says staffing issues coupled with a “very busy” spell meant “things went to pot” for the venue over the weekend.

She took to the restaurant’s Facebook to “clear the air” with customers and vowed to take on board customer feedback.

However, Kelly also hit out at one review left on Tripadvisor about the restaurant – claiming the reviewer had lied about their visit.

‘Perfect storm’ for Broughty Ferry restaurant

Kelly – who also runs The Selkie in Dundee city centre and The Ferry Selkie – wrote: “We absolutely did our best, but we got some things wrong and I’m honestly sorry.

“The team did their best, but with a perfect storm of a very busy tapas bar, short-staffed, and some new starts who have not yet been fully trained – this went to pot.

“For the customers we messed up (for), I have tried to get in touch with everyone who either left a Tripadvisor or made the team aware.”

She said that some bad reviews left after the weekend had been “completely justified” and the restaurant would “learn from them”.

“But one that dropped tonight? It’s utterly vile,” she continued.

“The latest review posted isn’t factual – we don’t have naked women dancing while you eat, we don’t have people being sick, we don’t have vomit in the doorway and we aren’t deserted on a Saturday night!

“We served over 200 people last Saturday, I’ve checked the CCTV, no one was sitting being sick in the doorway and if they had been I would know as I’m the cleaner!

“While we may not be for you – and that’s OK and we may get things wrong which we need to fix – we aren’t running some kind of brothel!”

The review on Tripadvisor. left by user ‘SK F’ of Dundee, also accused the restaurant of overcharging them for their meal and having an “off-putting atmosphere”.

Sol y Sombra also responded to the reviewer directly on the site, saying: “Maybe the food wasn’t for you and that’s OK but there is absolutely no need for the lies.”

While a few customers have responded to the Facebook post to highlight their own issues, dozens have leapt to the restaurant’s defence.

Customers defend Sol y Sombra amid Tripadvisor row

One wrote: “Never had a bad meal in either of your establishments.

“Both food and staff amazing.”

Another posted: “We had a girls’ night with you on Tuesday night.

“The food was amazing and plentiful, the staff were very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable.”

One other said: “Bad days happen! Malicious reviews must be challenged.”

Sol y Sombra – which is one of the top-rated restaurants in Dundee on Tripadvisor – was taken over by Kelly last year.

