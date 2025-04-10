Job losses as Perth aviation training firm collapses into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Job losses as Perth aviation training firm collapses into administration

It has trained more than 190,000 engineers and pilots since its formation in 1931.

By Rob McLaren
Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited of Perth. From left: Lorenz Cairns, Perth College UHI depute principal; Jennifer Brickwood, project lead for the AAS; Mark Taylor, general manager of Air Service Training.
A Perth firm which has trained thousands of pilots and aircraft engineers since 1931 has entered administration.

Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST) is a wholly owned subsidiary of UHI Perth.

It was established almost 100 years ago to provide approved courses in aircraft engineering.

Since its formation, it has trained more than 190,000 engineers and pilots from approximately 150 countries. The business currently has 28 members of staff.

Why has Air Service Training entered administration?

The company has struggled financially since the pandemic, due to falling student numbers, reduced commercial contracts and rising costs.

This combination of factors has put significant strain on its cash flow.

Its owner, UHI Perth, has stepped in to provide funding to ensure the BSc in aircraft maintenance engineering and management programme will continue until the end of the academic year.

However, all other courses will end immediately.

Air Service Training was earmarked for £8 million of Tay Cities Deal cash to create a national aviation academy.

This project was to be a partnership with Tayside Aviation of Dundee, which went into administration two years ago and its business case has not been approved.

Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie has been appointed as administrator.

She said: “AST has faced prolonged financial challenges, making this a difficult but necessary decision.

Shona Campbell, head of business recovery and insolvency at Henderson Loggie, is handling the administration of Air Service Training.

“Our priority now is to support staff and ensure they receive the support and assistance they are entitled to.

“We will work closely with all affected parties to manage this transition as smoothly as possible and ensure optimum returns to creditors, including students.”

Financial challenges in historic training firm

AST has 28 employees, some of whom will be retained until the summer to deliver the BSc course.

164 students are currently attending courses in the UK, of which 46 are on the BSc. A further 98 attend AST courses at overseas locations.

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “AST has been experiencing financial challenges for some time.

“The board of the company has been considering its future and, having exhausted all options to save the company, has taken the difficult decision to place AST in administration.”

The Air Service Training building at Perth Airport. Image: Google Maps

“Our primary concern throughout the process has been our staff and our students, and we have worked with the administrator in an attempt to ensure the most acceptable possible outcome for all of them.”

The aviation regulatory bodies UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have been informed of the decision.

They will work with the administrator to ensure their regulatory and statutory requirements are respected.

First Minister John Swinney said: “This is very concerning news and my thoughts are with those affected by this announcement.

“For nearly a century, AST has been a hugely important contributor to the aviation industry.

“Accordingly, I will ensure that I work with all stakeholders in an attempt to find a way forward.”

