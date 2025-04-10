Historic Dundee menswear store for sale six years after closing

The building which once housed one of Dundee’s most notable menswear shops is up for sale.

Cooper & McKenzie was one of the last clothing retailers on what was once dubbed Dundee’s Saville Row, when it closed in 2019.

Lying empty since then, save for a few window dressings, the entire five-floored building on 43-45 Reform Street has gone on the market for £295,000.

Shepherds is the firm tasked with advertising the sale, and say there is an opportunity for the buyer to build flats on the upper levels above what was once the shop.

Oxfam currently lets the second of the units contained in the property, with its second hand book store.

The upper floors of the property have been stripped out, with retail space in the basement, ground, first and second floor levels.

A category B listed building, the unit consists of basement, ground, first,

second, third and attic floors across 43-45 Reform Street.

The total floor space of the building comes to almost 9,000 sq ft.

45 Reform Street is let to Oxfam until July 8 at a current rent of £25,000 per annum.

Cooper & McKenzie welcomed many generations through its Reform Street doors.

In 1874, Adams and Cushnie were potato merchants who hired a working tailor to make clothes for themselves and their families.

For a decade the firm was both a tailors and potato merchants, trading as JD Adams.

The firm became known as JD Mitchell, who had been head cutter with JD Adams.

Later JC McKenzie took over the reins and was joined in 1918 by DH Mitchell.

In 1946, George Cooper, a Dundee furriers, was purchased and the larger shop premises were secured.

A limited company was formed and the Cooper & McKenzie name and style adopted.

The shop ceased trading in January 2019, after third-generation owner Grant Mitchell decided to retire from the family business.

The building’s sale comes as one of Dundee’s longest-standing empty shops – the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street, secures a new tenant.