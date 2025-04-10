Historic Dundee menswear store for sale six years after closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Dundee menswear store for sale six years after closing

Cooper & McKenzie, a fixture of the city centre for 145 years, ceased trading in 2019.

By Paul Malik
Cooper and McKenzie on Reform Street is up for sale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The building which once housed one of Dundee’s most notable menswear shops is up for sale.

Cooper & McKenzie was one of the last clothing retailers on what was once dubbed Dundee’s Saville Row, when it closed in 2019.

Lying empty since then, save for a few window dressings, the entire five-floored building on 43-45 Reform Street has gone on the market for £295,000.

Shepherds is the firm tasked with advertising the sale, and say there is an opportunity for the buyer to build flats on the upper levels above what was once the shop.

Oxfam currently lets the second of the units contained in the property, with its second hand book store.

Cooper & McKenzie building for sale

The upper floors of the property have been stripped out, with retail space in the basement, ground, first and second floor levels.

A category B listed building, the unit consists of basement, ground, first,
second, third and attic floors across 43-45 Reform Street.

The total floor space of the building comes to almost 9,000 sq ft.

45 Reform Street is let to Oxfam until July 8 at a current rent of £25,000 per annum.

Cooper & McKenzie welcomed many generations through its Reform Street doors.

In 1874, Adams and Cushnie were potato merchants who hired a working tailor to make clothes for themselves and their families.

For a decade the firm was both a tailors and potato merchants, trading as JD Adams.

The firm became known as JD Mitchell, who had been head cutter with JD Adams.

Later JC McKenzie took over the reins and was joined in 1918 by DH Mitchell.

Grant Mitchell, former owner of Cooper and Mckenzie, Reform Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

In 1946, George Cooper, a Dundee furriers, was purchased and the larger shop premises were secured.

A limited company was formed and the Cooper & McKenzie name and style adopted.

The shop ceased trading in January 2019, after third-generation owner Grant Mitchell decided to retire from the family business.

The building’s sale comes as one of Dundee’s longest-standing empty shops – the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street, secures a new tenant.

Conversation