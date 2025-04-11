EXCLUSIVE: East Pier Smokehouse says Fife Council quadrupling rent threatens future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: East Pier Smokehouse says Fife Council quadrupling rent threatens future

The restaurant owner has accused the local authority of driving out businesses.

James Robb, owner of East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans. Image: East Pier Smokehouse
James Robb, owner of East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans. Image: East Pier Smokehouse
By Rob McLaren

The owner of East Pier Smokehouse says Fife Council’s decision to more than quadruple its rent is threatening the future of the business.

James Robb operates the popular fish restaurant in St Monans.

He owns the building but, as the business operates at the harbour, it pays a ground rent to the local authority. Since 2012, this has been set at £1,800 a year.

Fife Council has now demanded the business increases this rent to £8,000 a year.

East Pier Smokehouse future in doubt

Mr Robb had intended to sublease the restaurant to new owners as he seeks to retire.

However, he said this rent increase, which he would be liable for, threatens the deal with the new operators.

He is hoping a “public outcry” might mean Fife Council reconsiders its decision.

East Pier Smokehouse.

He said: “The lease was set up in 2012 and Fife Council has not actioned any rent reviews.

“Now, out of the blue, they have said it’s going up to £8,000.

“Initially they wanted £10,000 but reduced the amount when I complained. I still think the amount is madness.

“According to them it’s not based at all on how busy or successful the business is.”

Owner hoping for ‘public outcry’

Mr Robb said he has agreed terms with a new operator, but as part of this deal he pays the ground rent.

He says the increase in rent means he might decide to sell the fish restaurant instead.

He said: “The deal is on hold. If the ground rent goes up this much, it knackers me subleasing the building.

“It won’t make it worth my while, I’d be better selling up.

“I haven’t agreed to the £8,000 amount but there’s not much I can do. The deal with the council is that if there is a rent review they have to appoint a surveyor.

James Robb, owner of East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans. Image: East Pier Smokehouse.

“Needless to say, it’s a Fife Council surveyor and this is the figure they have come up with.

“A lot of things in the village have shut down. I feel Fife Council are driving out businesses and not helping at all.

“I am hoping a public outcry might mean Fife Council reconsiders this rise.”

Fife Council response

Mr Robb had appealed to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie about the situation. He wrote to Fife Council on his behalf, but this did not lead to a resolution.

Michael O’Gorman, assets and estates manager for Fife Council, confirmed the increase.

He said: “The rent on this property hasn’t increased since 2012, and we need to bring it into line with current market rates.

“The council is operating in a challenging economic environment and we need to make sure that rents are fairly applied to all of our tenants.

“We’ll work with Mr Robb if he wants to transfer the lease to a new operator of the business.”

More from Business

Cooper and McKenzie on Reform Street is up for sale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Historic Dundee menswear store for sale six years after closing
Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited of Perth. From left: Lorenz Cairns, Perth College UHI depute principal; Jennifer Brickwood, project lead for the AAS; Mark Taylor, general manager of Air Service Training.
Job losses as Perth aviation training firm collapses into administration
Sol Y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry restaurant boss apologises for 'getting things wrong' but hits back at 'vile'…
9
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit
26
SSEN already has a substation at Tealing near the proposed Balkemback site. Image: Supplied
Tealing substation generates 1,700 objections in largest ever Angus planning response
Wesley Malcorps at fish farm
Stirling start-up casts the net to make UK seafood more nutritious and sustainable
Dawn Page, owner of Flawless Skin, Hair & Beauty Clinic in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie beauty salon doubles in size with premises move
dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
30
Shaun Knight, chief executive of BK Plus.
Deal to acquire two Perth and Dundee accountancy firms
Guy MacGregor of Binn Group with Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay of R Finnie Skip Hire. Image: Binn Group
Perthshire's Binn Group adds 17 staff with skip hire firm acquisition

Conversation