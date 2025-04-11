Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre under offer after going up for sale

The Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre are under offer after being put up for sale.

The hotel and restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park are being sold off by owner Whitbread as part of a national plan to get rid of poorer-performing sites.

The site is on the market for £1.35 million and is under offer, according to the listing from Christie and Co.

Details of the prospective buyer have not been confirmed.

The hotel features 41 en-suite bedrooms while the Brewers Fayre restaurant has covers for 190 people along with a soft play area.

Both are still operating despite being on the market.

Dundee Beefeater up for sale

Meanwhile, the Gourdie Croft Beefeater at the Dundee West Premier Inn has also been put up for sale.

The restaurant, just off Kingsway West, has an asking price £425,000.

That listing does not include the hotel.

Whitbread says the sales will allow the company to invest in existing hotels and build new ones.

The plans – announced last year – will result in the reduction of about 1,500 roles across the company, which employs 37,000 people.

The firm has already lodged plans to demolish a Beefeater restaurant in Stirling and build additional rooms.

The Courier asked Whitbread for a list of all hotels and restaurants affected across Tayside, Fife and Stirling but the firm said it did not have one to share.