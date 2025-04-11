Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre under offer after going up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre under offer after going up for sale

The 41-bedroom hotel at Ethiebeaton Park is being sold off by the chain.

By Andrew Robson
The Premier Inn at the Ethiebeaton Park is under offer
The Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre at Ethiebeaton Park. Image: Google Street View

The Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre are under offer after being put up for sale.

The hotel and restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park are being sold off by owner Whitbread as part of a national plan to get rid of poorer-performing sites.

The site is on the market for £1.35 million and is under offer, according to the listing from Christie and Co.

Details of the prospective buyer have not been confirmed.

The hotel features 41 en-suite bedrooms while the Brewers Fayre restaurant has covers for 190 people along with a soft play area.

Both are still operating despite being on the market.

Dundee Beefeater up for sale

Meanwhile, the Gourdie Croft Beefeater at the Dundee West Premier Inn has also been put up for sale.

The restaurant, just off Kingsway West, has an asking price £425,000.

That listing does not include the hotel.

The Gourdie Croft Beefeater is also on the market.
The Gourdie Croft Beefeater is also on the market. Image: Google Street View

Whitbread says the sales will allow the company to invest in existing hotels and build new ones.

The plans – announced last year – will result in the reduction of about 1,500 roles across the company, which employs 37,000 people.

The firm has already lodged plans to demolish a Beefeater restaurant in Stirling and build additional rooms.

The Courier asked Whitbread for a list of all hotels and restaurants affected across Tayside, Fife and Stirling but the firm said it did not have one to share.

