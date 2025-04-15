Dunblane barber who worked with Eminem on making change from music to mullets

Ed Kavanagh opened Dunblane’s first gender neutral barbershop almost three years ago.

As well as offering stylish cuts for people of all ages, Red & Co has become a “safe space” in the town.

Ed, a father to two teenagers, is acutely aware of the stresses young people today face.

He wants anyone who sits in his barber’s chair to feel comfortable opening up about their struggles without the fear of judgement.

5-star hotels and Fatboy slim concerts

The 54-year-old from Dublin also likes to share anecdotes about the colourful career he enjoyed before moving into the hair and beauty industry a decade ago.

Ed worked for the events team at Gleneagles Hotel in the 1990s before joining London record label Eagle Rock Entertainment.

During his time in the music business, he liaised with big name acts including Eminem, Janet Jackson, Fatboy Slim and The Cure.

It was an “exciting” world, he admits, but after his children – now 18 and 19 – were born, he needed more family-friendly hours.

People open up after having their hair washed

Charging from £22 for a wash and cut, Ed now has client list of around 1,000 at his Dunblane High Street studio and is often fully booked up to a month in advance.

Ed said: “My job is more than just giving someone a short back and sides, I want to make it an elevated, enjoyable experience.

“Because I operate a booking system, it’s often just me and my client in the studio. It means they have space to deflate and chat.

“I think this is particularly important for young people right now and it means a lot to me to provide that safe space for them.”

He added: “The world is an anxious place, fuelled massively by social media.

“Having your hair washed and cut is relaxing and because I am open with people about struggles I have faced, they feel more comfortable opening up to me.”

Dunblane barber shared a beer with frontman of The Cure

Ed retrained as barber at the prestigious London School of Barbering 10 years ago after a successful career in events, public relations and marketing.

While at Eagle Rock Entertainment in the early 2000s, he worked on video campaigns for top acts – including Fatboy Slim’s famous 2002 Brighton beach concert.

However, his most memorable showbiz encounter took place behind the scenes with Robert Smith, vocalist with English rock band The Cure.

Ed recalls: “I was a big fan of The Cure in my youth and so when I met Robert Smith I was a bit lost for words.

“He was so down to earth and offered me a can of Stella from a plastic bag and we had a chat and a beer.

“He is a real showman on stage but behind the scenes he was just a regular guy.”

Ed became a stay-at-home dad when his daughter Daisy and son Dylan were young.

He set up a local afterschool club but was keen to turn his hand to “something more creative”.

After qualifying as a barber, he worked from a salon in Falkirk before setting up on his own in Dunblane in the summer of 2022.

Ed is keen to dispel the myth that barbers are just for cis men.

He advertises his studio as “gender neutral” and is proud that some of his trans clients travel for miles to see him.

Return of the mullet

He said: “It doesn’t matter to me how someone identifies – it matters to me the type of haircut they want.

“Hair is hair. To me, there is no such thing as a men’s style.”

Once a style that was mocked in popular culture, Ed also revealed the mullet is making a return.

The ‘modern mullet’ – which often incorporates a skin fade and longer hair on top – is fast becoming a popular requests among his younger clientele.