Budget homeware and hardware shop to open in former Dundee city centre Shoezone

A new budget homeware shop is set to open in the Dundee city centre unit formerly occupied by Shoezone.

PricePoint will open in the High Street, selling homeware and hardware.

Shoezone shut recently after more than 20 years in the city centre.

The footwear retailer first installed closing-down sale banners in March 2024.

It is unclear which items PricePoint will sell but signage in the window says it will offer homeware and hardware.

The new store also promises “big savings” and a “bigger selection”.

An advertising screen says PricePoint will be opening soon but no official date has been announced.

The screen also displays information about a customer loyalty scheme and says the shop is hiring.

It comes as work is underway on one of the city centre’s longest-standing empty units on Reform Street to turn it into a computer and phone shop.

