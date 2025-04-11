Budget homeware and hardware shop to open in former Dundee city centre Shoezone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Budget homeware and hardware shop to open in former Dundee city centre Shoezone

PricePoint will be on High Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
PricePoint, which is set to open in the former Shoezone unit on Dundee High Street.
The shop is opening in the former Shoezone unit. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A new budget homeware shop is set to open in the Dundee city centre unit formerly occupied by Shoezone.

PricePoint will open in the High Street, selling homeware and hardware.

Shoezone shut recently after more than 20 years in the city centre.

The footwear retailer first installed closing-down sale banners in March 2024.

It is unclear which items PricePoint will sell but signage in the window says it will offer homeware and hardware.

The new store also promises “big savings” and a “bigger selection”.

A sign in the shop window says it is opening soon. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

An advertising screen says PricePoint will be opening soon but no official date has been announced.

The screen also displays information about a customer loyalty scheme and says the shop is hiring.

It comes as work is underway on one of the city centre’s longest-standing empty units on Reform Street to turn it into a computer and phone shop.

The Courier has produced a list of all the empty shop units on Dundee’s Murraygate and what is planned for them.

Conversation