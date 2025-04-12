EXCLUSIVE: Famous Simpsons Golf Shop of Carnoustie under new ownership

Iconic Simpsons Golf Shop has been acquired by Carnoustie Golf Links.

Simpsons is the second oldest golf shop in the world, having been located in Links Parade since 1905.

With an iconic multi-coloured dome, reminiscent of a 1920s cotton golf umbrella, it attracts visitors worldwide.

Inside, its roof beams display thousands of bag tags from golf clubs around the globe.

The shop is named after former owner, Scots golfing legend Robert Simpson, and is a short chip away from Carnoustie’s Championship Course, which he helped Old Tom Morris redesign.

With a nod to the past, it still sells hickory clubs and vintage golf balls.

Custodian to golfing history

Since 2013, Simpsons has been owned by David Valentine.

He said he was delighted to see Simpsons return to its “rightful place” at Carnoustie Golf Links, where Robert Simpson began his career as curator in 1883 and held the post of head professional from 1891 to 1898.

Mr Valentine said: “A few years later, he established his golf shop on its current site – a historic location that my late wife, Margaret, and I had the privilege of acquiring in 2013.

“Since then, I have been honoured to serve as the custodian of one of the world’s most recognisable heritage golf shops.

“It is the very place where Robert Simpson built his legacy as a club maker, ball maker, course designer, and professional golfer.

“In my view, the story of the Simpson brothers remains unparalleled in the history of golf, and I am confident that its future is now secure in the care of Carnoustie Golf Links, where it will be preserved for generations to come.”

Simpsons Golf Shop plans

The land the shop sits on was initially bought by Charles Brand, the clubmaker for the Caledonia Golf Club after a public auction.

In 1923 it was purchased by Robert Simpson, who also made golf clubs, and has been known as Simpsons ever since.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, said a number of options were being considered to bring the historic building back to its former glory.

One option being considered is the building becoming a public heritage space that highlights the historical significance Simpsons has in the game of golf.

Mr Wells said: “The Simpsons name is synonymous with the game of golf both locally in Carnoustie and across the world.

“I am honoured to confirm that Carnoustie Golf Links has, this week, acquired Simpsons Golf Shop.

“Founded in 1905, it is the world’s second oldest golf shop, and the oldest still trading today.

“Carnoustie has a proud reputation as being one of the finest tests in golf anywhere in the world.

“We are fully committed to making significant and positive improvements for visitors and members of the local community alike and look forward to working on this exciting project to bring the Simpsons name and history back to life.”

Robert Simpson was one of six brothers – Alex, David, Charles, Jack, Robert and Archie. Jack won the 1884 Open Championship and Archie achieved eight top-10 finishes.