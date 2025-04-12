EXCLUSIVE: Famous Simpsons Golf Shop of Carnoustie under new ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Famous Simpsons Golf Shop of Carnoustie under new ownership

In the same location since 1905, Simpsons is the second oldest golf shop in the world.

Simpsons Golf Shop in Carnoustie. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Simpsons Golf Shop in Carnoustie. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Iconic Simpsons Golf Shop has been acquired by Carnoustie Golf Links.

Simpsons is the second oldest golf shop in the world, having been located in Links Parade since 1905.

With an iconic multi-coloured dome, reminiscent of a 1920s cotton golf umbrella, it attracts visitors worldwide.

Inside, its roof beams display thousands of bag tags from golf clubs around the globe.

The shop is named after former owner, Scots golfing legend Robert Simpson, and is a short chip away from Carnoustie’s Championship Course, which he helped Old Tom Morris redesign.

With a nod to the past, it still sells hickory clubs and vintage golf balls.

Custodian to golfing history

Since 2013, Simpsons has been owned by David Valentine.

He said he was delighted to see Simpsons return to its “rightful place” at Carnoustie Golf Links, where Robert Simpson began his career as curator in 1883 and held the post of head professional from 1891 to 1898.

Mr Valentine said: “A few years later, he established his golf shop on its current site – a historic location that my late wife, Margaret, and I had the privilege of acquiring in 2013.

“Since then, I have been honoured to serve as the custodian of one of the world’s most recognisable heritage golf shops.

Dave Valentine with late wife Margaret outside Simpsons Golf Shop, when they purchased the premises in 2013.<br />Image: Andy Thompson Photography

“It is the very place where Robert Simpson built his legacy as a club maker, ball maker, course designer, and professional golfer.

“In my view, the story of the Simpson brothers remains unparalleled in the history of golf, and I am confident that its future is now secure in the care of Carnoustie Golf Links, where it will be preserved for generations to come.”

Simpsons Golf Shop plans

The land the shop sits on was initially bought by Charles Brand, the clubmaker for the Caledonia Golf Club after a public auction.

In 1923 it was purchased by Robert Simpson, who also made golf clubs, and has been known as Simpsons ever since.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, said a number of options were being considered to bring the historic building back to its former glory.

One option being considered is the building becoming a public heritage space that highlights the historical significance Simpsons has in the game of golf.

Mr Wells said: “The Simpsons name is synonymous with the game of golf both locally in Carnoustie and across the world.

“I am honoured to confirm that Carnoustie Golf Links has, this week, acquired Simpsons Golf Shop.

Simpsons Golf Shop in Carnoustie has new ownership. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

“Founded in 1905, it is the world’s second oldest golf shop, and the oldest still trading today.

“Carnoustie has a proud reputation as being one of the finest tests in golf anywhere in the world.

“We are fully committed to making significant and positive improvements for visitors and members of the local community alike and look forward to working on this exciting project to bring the Simpsons name and history back to life.”

Robert Simpson was one of six brothers – Alex, David, Charles, Jack, Robert and Archie. Jack won the 1884 Open Championship and Archie achieved eight top-10 finishes.

