Angus firm sells a bespoke kitchen almost every day thanks to remodelling boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus firm sells a bespoke kitchen almost every day thanks to remodelling boom

As it celebrates its 10th year, Stable Kitchens has just launched a new bathroom design showroom.

By Kirsten Johnson
Derek and Gavin
Couple and Derek Miller and Gavin Piper run Stable Kitchens together from their Letham farmhouse. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

An award-winning Angus kitchen design firm is celebrating its 10th anniversary by launching a new bathroom range.

Gavin Piper made the decision to open Stable Kitchens after being made redundant in 2015.

The Angus businessman borrowed money from his mum to buy a laptop and within a week he had paid it all back – after making his first sale.

Stable Kitchens is now one of the region’s top custom kitchen design and fitting businesses and recently launched a new bathroom showroom.

Unlike some local firms, the company – which turned over £2.5 million last year – has been relatively unaffected by the current cost-of-living crisis.

Since the pandemic, when people were forced to spend time at home, a “renovation boom” has seen orders fly in.

The firm work with a number of high-profile housebuilders, including Montrose-based Fotheringham Homes and Dundee-based Invertay Homes.

Stable Kitchens founder on journey from kitchen table to award-winning business

Gavin, 48, revealed he started Stable Kitchens at his dining table with just a pen and notepad – and now it is based in his own stable.

He had previously worked for a local kitchen dealership, before the owner retired.

Headhunted by another firm, he quickly found himself without a job after being made unexpectedly redundant.

Thanks to a good relationship with German kitchen maker Hacker, he was confident he could start his own firm.

The business is now also the local trusted supplier of Caledonia Kitchens.

Stable Kitchens, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, now employs 7 staff. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Gavin said: “I realised the only thing for it was to go it alone and do it myself – and I am so glad I did.

“It was a risk but I am so proud of the business and the team we have grown over the past 10 years.

“We employ local people, work with local tradesmen and put money into the local economy.

“I started working from my kitchen table, doing one to two kitchens a month and now we are selling a kitchen or a bathroom every day.”

Stable Kitchens now do bathrooms

Such was the success of the business, Gavin made the decision to add a bespoke bathroom design and fitting service last year.

The new wing of the business is run by his husband Derek, 47, – a former Hilton Hotels sales director.

The idea to start Stable Kitchens came as Gavin and Derek sat together at their kitchen table. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The business, based at Gavin and Derek’s farmhouse near Letham, Angus, prides itself on offering kitchens and bathrooms for all budgets – from £2,500 to £150,000.

Gavin said: “I have always wanted to cater for everybody and show that a bespoke kitchen does not have to be above their price range.

“For me, it’s not about squeezing every penny out of people and we are trusted by local joiners.

“We have a really good reputation for providing a great service and a lot of our referrals come from word of mouth.”

Kitchen trends for 2025

Gavin has seen trends in kitchens change over the past decade – and people are braver with colour.

One of Stable Kitchens’ recent kitchen projects, featuring a popular kitchen island. Image: Stable Kitchens

Gavin said: “10 years ago we sold a lot of cream kitchens but over the past year green is getting really popular.

“People still like natural colours but we are seeing more green as well as dark blue.”

He added: “The kitchen really is the heart of the home, where people socialise day and night.

“Many now want to add a sofa into the room and kitchen islands and breakfast bars with seats and more popular than ever.”

More from Business

The former Two Chihuahua's Gringo’s in Perth.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
Simpsons Golf Shop in Carnoustie. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Famous Simpsons Golf Shop of Carnoustie under new ownership
Artist impression of the Keystone, which could replace the Airlie Arms in Dundonald Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
Former Dundee pub popular with football fans may become convenience store
2
PricePoint, which is set to open in the former Shoezone unit on Dundee High Street.
Budget homeware and hardware shop to open in former Dundee city centre Shoezone
Murraygate, Dundee
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee's struggling Murraygate - and what's planned…
22
The Premier Inn at the Ethiebeaton Park is under offer
Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre under offer after going up for sale
2
James Robb, owner of East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans. Image: East Pier Smokehouse
EXCLUSIVE: East Pier Smokehouse says Fife Council quadrupling rent threatens future
3
Cooper and McKenzie on Reform Street is up for sale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Historic Dundee menswear store for sale six years after closing
The Air Service Training building at Perth Airport. Image: Google Maps
Job losses as Perth aviation training firm collapses into administration
Sol Y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry restaurant boss apologises for 'getting things wrong' but hits back at 'vile'…
12

Conversation