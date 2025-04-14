Angus firm sells a bespoke kitchen almost every day thanks to remodelling boom

An award-winning Angus kitchen design firm is celebrating its 10th anniversary by launching a new bathroom range.

Gavin Piper made the decision to open Stable Kitchens after being made redundant in 2015.

The Angus businessman borrowed money from his mum to buy a laptop and within a week he had paid it all back – after making his first sale.

Stable Kitchens is now one of the region’s top custom kitchen design and fitting businesses and recently launched a new bathroom showroom.

Unlike some local firms, the company – which turned over £2.5 million last year – has been relatively unaffected by the current cost-of-living crisis.

Since the pandemic, when people were forced to spend time at home, a “renovation boom” has seen orders fly in.

The firm work with a number of high-profile housebuilders, including Montrose-based Fotheringham Homes and Dundee-based Invertay Homes.

Stable Kitchens founder on journey from kitchen table to award-winning business

Gavin, 48, revealed he started Stable Kitchens at his dining table with just a pen and notepad – and now it is based in his own stable.

He had previously worked for a local kitchen dealership, before the owner retired.

Headhunted by another firm, he quickly found himself without a job after being made unexpectedly redundant.

Thanks to a good relationship with German kitchen maker Hacker, he was confident he could start his own firm.

The business is now also the local trusted supplier of Caledonia Kitchens.

Gavin said: “I realised the only thing for it was to go it alone and do it myself – and I am so glad I did.

“It was a risk but I am so proud of the business and the team we have grown over the past 10 years.

“We employ local people, work with local tradesmen and put money into the local economy.

“I started working from my kitchen table, doing one to two kitchens a month and now we are selling a kitchen or a bathroom every day.”

Stable Kitchens now do bathrooms

Such was the success of the business, Gavin made the decision to add a bespoke bathroom design and fitting service last year.

The new wing of the business is run by his husband Derek, 47, – a former Hilton Hotels sales director.

The business, based at Gavin and Derek’s farmhouse near Letham, Angus, prides itself on offering kitchens and bathrooms for all budgets – from £2,500 to £150,000.

Gavin said: “I have always wanted to cater for everybody and show that a bespoke kitchen does not have to be above their price range.

“For me, it’s not about squeezing every penny out of people and we are trusted by local joiners.

“We have a really good reputation for providing a great service and a lot of our referrals come from word of mouth.”

Kitchen trends for 2025

Gavin has seen trends in kitchens change over the past decade – and people are braver with colour.

Gavin said: “10 years ago we sold a lot of cream kitchens but over the past year green is getting really popular.

“People still like natural colours but we are seeing more green as well as dark blue.”

He added: “The kitchen really is the heart of the home, where people socialise day and night.

“Many now want to add a sofa into the room and kitchen islands and breakfast bars with seats and more popular than ever.”