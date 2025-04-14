Business Former Dundee barber unit with ‘excellent potential’ at auction from just £5k The commercial unit in Hilltown is suitable for a "variety of uses". By Andrew Robson April 14 2025, 12:13pm April 14 2025, 12:13pm Share Former Dundee barber unit with ‘excellent potential’ at auction from just £5k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5221526/former-hilltown-barber-auction-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment The unit has been empty for at least 10 years. Image: Google Street View A former barber shop in Dundee’s Hilltown is going under the hammer this week. The unit, beside The Hill Bar, has sat empty for more than 10 years and requires a full refurbishment. Future Property Auctions says the former barber shop has “excellent potential” and is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission. 275 Hilltown will go up for auction on Thursday with a starting bid of £5,000. The unit at 275 Hilltown is going to auction. Image: Future Property Auctions According to the listing, the property has a rateable value of £2,150. The ground floor unit comes in at 28.12sq m and features on-street parking directly outside. It qualifies for full small business rate relief under Scottish government regulations. The listing does not include internal pictures of the unit. The Hilltown barber shop in 2008. Image: Google Street View The online auction will take place between 10am and 3pm on Thursday. It comes as a former Dundee city centre post office building goes on the market for £125,000 after a 75% price cut. And a former care home that has been turned into student accommodation has been put up for sale for £1.4 million
Conversation