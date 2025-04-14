Former Dundee barber unit with ‘excellent potential’ at auction from just £5k

A former barber shop in Dundee’s Hilltown is going under the hammer this week.

The unit, beside The Hill Bar, has sat empty for more than 10 years and requires a full refurbishment.

Future Property Auctions says the former barber shop has “excellent potential” and is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission.

275 Hilltown will go up for auction on Thursday with a starting bid of £5,000.

According to the listing, the property has a rateable value of £2,150.

The ground floor unit comes in at 28.12sq m and features on-street parking directly outside.

It qualifies for full small business rate relief under Scottish government regulations.

The listing does not include internal pictures of the unit.

The online auction will take place between 10am and 3pm on Thursday.

It comes as a former Dundee city centre post office building goes on the market for £125,000 after a 75% price cut.

And a former care home that has been turned into student accommodation has been put up for sale for £1.4 million