Angus Dundee wins supermarket deal as Brechin distillery marks 200th year

The growing drinks brand expects to sell 10,000 bottles of whisky a year through the arrangement.

By Paul Malik
Glencadam Distillery. Image: Supplied
Glencadam Distillery. Image: Supplied

Angus Dundee Distillers has announced its first deal with a major UK supermarket, which will see its award-winning whisky sold across the country.

The drinks company, makers of single malt whisky Tomintoul and Brechin-made Glencadam, is available in Tesco for the first time.

Sixty stores across Scotland will now stock Glencadam American Oak Reserve and Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish whiskies.

And Tesco expects 10,000 bottles a year will be sold as a result of the deal.

Both firms remained tight-lipped on the value of the agreement. But the Tomintoul whisky retails at around £43 a bottle and the Glencadam sells for around £47.

It comes as Glencadam celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, making it one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries.

Meanwhile, Tomintoul marks its 60th birthday this year too.

Angus Dundee Tesco deal

Glencadam American Oak Reserve is matured exclusively in American oak ex-bourbon barrels sourced from Kentucky in the US.

Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish is a small-batch single malt matured in ex-bourbon American oak barrels.

It is finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry butts sourced from Andalucía, Spain.

Master distiller Robert Fleming, said: “As we celebrate Glencadam’s 200th anniversary this year, it’s fantastic to see Glencadam American Oak Reserve reach more whisky enthusiasts through Tesco stores across Scotland.

“This expression is a true reflection of our distillery’s unique character – elegant, smooth and beautifully balanced with layers of sweetness, orchard fruits and gentle spice.

“Matured exclusively in hand-selected American oak ex-bourbon barrels from Kentucky, it highlights the signature style that has defined Glencadam for two centuries and serves as the perfect introduction to our award-winning range.

A cask at Brechin’s Glencadam distillery. Image: Supplied.

“At Tomintoul Distillery, we take great pride in our craft, constantly exploring unique cask finishes to create exceptional single malts to add to our award-winning range.

“The Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish is a shining example of this dedication — rich, complex and full of character thanks to the hand-selected sherry butts from Andalucía, Spain.

“Bringing this fan-favourite expression to Tesco stores across Scotland offers whisky lovers and those new to the category the opportunity to experience the depth and indulgent flavours that make this release so special.”

Profit drop

Meanwhile, Angus Dundee experienced an almost £20 million drop in turnover last year, annual accounts show.

But the firm still posted healthy profits to the end of June 2024 of £17.6 million.

This was down from £31m the year before.

And turnover for the firm was £61.8m, down from £81.6m to the end of June 2023.

The public limited company has a number of Chinese subsidiaries on its books, including Maltluxe Shanghai and LiYun Holdings.

Directors warned a drop in demand for alcohol, fraud, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and the energy crisis could all have a detrimental impact on trade.

