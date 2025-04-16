Redundancies announced at Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Redundancies announced at Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang

The company, which owns Spar Scotland, recently warned of job losses brought about by rising costs.

By Paul Malik
CJ Lang & Son's headquarters in Dundee.
A number of redundancies have been announced at Dundee’s CJ Lang.

The company, which has operated out of the city for more than a century, owns Scotland’s Spar convenience stores.

CJ Lang confirmed a redundancy process is ongoing when approached by The Courier, but would not say how many roles are affected.

The Courier understands the number of positions being made redundant is in double figures.

Customer facing jobs and the firm’s distribution network would not be impacted, the company said.

Boss warned of job losses last year

The announcement follows comments made by CJ Lang chairman Jim Hepburn to The Courier last year.

He warned impacts brought about by the UK Government’s changes to National Insurance employer contribution thresholds could leader to “fewer jobs”.

CJ Lang posted profits of £4 million in its most recent annual accounts.

And the company bought former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson’s Eddy’s Foodstation shops as it saw turnover hit £253m.

A spokesperson for CJ Lang confirmed a period of consultation has been entered.

“Unfortunately we have entered into a period of consultation that may result in a small number of redundancies,” they said.

“We are providing assistance and support to affected employees during this period.

“These changes will not impact our customer facing store operations or our distribution network.

“We also remain committed to supporting all our independent retail partners.”

CJ Lang warning

The Longtown Road headquartered company supplies more than 300 Spar shops in Scotland and also owns 107 company stores. It has a staff roster of more than 1,800.

A family-run business, CJ Lang has operated from Dundee since 1919.

Speaking with The Courier last year, Mr Hepburn warned increases to National Insurance contributions from employers could lead to a number of unexpected costs being passed on to businesses.

These were implemented at the beginning of April.

He said: “The prime minister (refused to rule out) that employer contributions on national insurance are going to increase.

“That has certainly not been in our thoughts going in to this year and it is an extra cost that cannot be avoided, other than doing something productivity-wise, which ultimately might result in fewer jobs.”

