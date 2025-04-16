Million pound profits boost for Tayport textiles manufacturer Scott and Fyfe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Million pound profits boost for Tayport textiles manufacturer Scott and Fyfe

The Tayport employee-owned company made a pre-tax profit of £1.2m.

By Paul Malik
Scott and Fyfe posted a pre-tax profit of £1.2m in its annual accounts. Image: Jonathan Addie Photography
Employee-owned Tayport textiles manufacturer Scott and Fyfe has posted a pre-tax profit of more than £1 million for the second consecutive year, annual accounts show.

Managing director Michelle Quadrelli pointed out significant challenges including market downturn and persistent volatility were “successfully navigated” by the company.

Recently filed accounts show the firm sales of over £17m with a pre-tax profit of £1.2m to December 31 2024

This is down slightly from £1.4m from the same reporting period in 2023.

Scott and Fyfe manufacture fabrics and composite materials industry use to make their own products stronger and more efficient.

Like a number of Tayside and Fife businesses, Scott and Fyfe began as linen works in 1864.

It became employee owned in 2013, giving staff both a financial stake in the business and a say in how it is run.

Scott and Fyfe profit boost

Ms Quadrelli said the results were a testament to stability and sustained strong performance, building on the success of the previous year.

“This past year brought significant challenges but, through adaptability and perseverance, our team achieved outstanding results, further reinforcing our strength as a business,” she said.

“Committed to ongoing investment and growth, we successfully navigated market downturns while strengthening our team to enhance existing value streams and seize new opportunities.

Michelle Quadrelli, managing director, Scott and Fyfe. Image: Jonathan Addie Photography

“Our relentless determination to combine Scottish expertise with global innovation to engineer cutting-edge technical textile solutions and advanced materials continues to reshape our customer landscape.

“And our inventive developments in pipe fabric technology and attachment solutions have fuelled growth and enhanced business performance, countering a decline through market volatility within the agriculture sector.

“We have also maintained our investment in new product innovations, ensuring a robust pipeline of opportunities as we move into 2025.”

“I would like to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of all Scott and Fyfe employee shareholders over the past year.

“And I express my gratitude for their commitment and resilience during volatile and uncertain market conditions.”

Employee ownership celebrated

And Ms Quadrelli added her belief the company’s employee ownership model was responsible for another successful sales year.

“At the heart of our employee ownership philosophy is the drive to empower employees to strive for excellence and benefit from the rewards of share ownership.

“Our commitment to strengthening the employee ownership ethos within Scott and Fyfe remains unwavering. And we believe the solid foundation we have built will support our future success.

“Today’s business landscape is driven by rapid innovation, digital transformation, and evolving consumer expectations.

“While companies gain access to global markets and advanced technologies, they must also navigate economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and increasing regulations.

“Sustainability and ethical practices are becoming key priorities, requiring a balance between profitability and responsibility.

“At Scott and Fyfe, our heritage, progressive design, and commitment to innovation push the boundaries of textile engineering, ensuring we remain industry leaders for years to come.”

Conversation