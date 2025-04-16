Million pound profits boost for Tayport textiles manufacturer Scott and Fyfe

Employee-owned Tayport textiles manufacturer Scott and Fyfe has posted a pre-tax profit of more than £1 million for the second consecutive year, annual accounts show.

Managing director Michelle Quadrelli pointed out significant challenges including market downturn and persistent volatility were “successfully navigated” by the company.

Recently filed accounts show the firm sales of over £17m with a pre-tax profit of £1.2m to December 31 2024

This is down slightly from £1.4m from the same reporting period in 2023.

Scott and Fyfe manufacture fabrics and composite materials industry use to make their own products stronger and more efficient.

Like a number of Tayside and Fife businesses, Scott and Fyfe began as linen works in 1864.

It became employee owned in 2013, giving staff both a financial stake in the business and a say in how it is run.

Scott and Fyfe profit boost

Ms Quadrelli said the results were a testament to stability and sustained strong performance, building on the success of the previous year.

“This past year brought significant challenges but, through adaptability and perseverance, our team achieved outstanding results, further reinforcing our strength as a business,” she said.

“Committed to ongoing investment and growth, we successfully navigated market downturns while strengthening our team to enhance existing value streams and seize new opportunities.

“Our relentless determination to combine Scottish expertise with global innovation to engineer cutting-edge technical textile solutions and advanced materials continues to reshape our customer landscape.

“And our inventive developments in pipe fabric technology and attachment solutions have fuelled growth and enhanced business performance, countering a decline through market volatility within the agriculture sector.

“We have also maintained our investment in new product innovations, ensuring a robust pipeline of opportunities as we move into 2025.”

“I would like to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of all Scott and Fyfe employee shareholders over the past year.

“And I express my gratitude for their commitment and resilience during volatile and uncertain market conditions.”

Employee ownership celebrated

And Ms Quadrelli added her belief the company’s employee ownership model was responsible for another successful sales year.

“At the heart of our employee ownership philosophy is the drive to empower employees to strive for excellence and benefit from the rewards of share ownership.

“Our commitment to strengthening the employee ownership ethos within Scott and Fyfe remains unwavering. And we believe the solid foundation we have built will support our future success.

“Today’s business landscape is driven by rapid innovation, digital transformation, and evolving consumer expectations.

“While companies gain access to global markets and advanced technologies, they must also navigate economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and increasing regulations.

“Sustainability and ethical practices are becoming key priorities, requiring a balance between profitability and responsibility.

“At Scott and Fyfe, our heritage, progressive design, and commitment to innovation push the boundaries of textile engineering, ensuring we remain industry leaders for years to come.”