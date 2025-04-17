Workers win redundancy pay claim against collapsed Perthshire firm Hadden Construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workers win redundancy pay claim against collapsed Perthshire firm Hadden Construction

The Perthshire building firm went into administration with debts of £10 million.

By Paul Malik
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson

Employees made redundant after Hadden Construction plunged into administration have been awarded compensation after taking the firm to court.

The Perthshire company, which collapsed last year with debts of more than £10 million, failed to consult staff properly about the redundancy process.

They failed to elect employee representatives, and dismissed workers within the statutory 90 day notice period, employment judge Ian McFatridge ruled.

He has awarded more than 20 former Hadden staff renumeration for the 90 days missed wages which were not initially paid as a result.

The 90 day pay award is to be backdated to September 10 2024, when the Aberuthven-based firm collapsed.

A total of 67 jobs were lost after the company collapsed.

Hadden Construction failed to comply with law

Two cases were brought before Judge McFatridge, who ruled against Hadden in both.

Hadden Construction (in administration) was found to have breached section 188 and 188A of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.

It states if an employer is proposing to dismiss more than 20 employees, they need to consult staff representatives, which Hadden Construction failed to do.

Hadden Construction did not contest the claims.

Collapse of Hadden left debts of £10m

Administrators Alvarez and Marsal have been working to establish the levels of debt in the business and assets available.

In the past six months, more than £400,000 has been raised – a small fraction of the company’s debts of more than £10m.

Of this, £6.7m is due to unsecured creditors, including around £2m for subcontractors.

The administrators are currently forecasting that the company’s secured creditor, Bank of Scotland, will receive payment in full. It holds a floating charge over the company’s assets.

The bank is owed £541,000 and there were credit balances of around £620,000 when the company collapsed. The administrators are expecting to recover the remaining £79,000.

DM Hall has been instructed to market its Aberuthven headquarters and a property in Croy, North Lanarkshire, for sale.

A spokesperson for Alvarez & Marsal said: “As Administrators, our role has been to proactively engage with and support the process to allow former employees to make claims for funds to which they are entitled.”

Conversation