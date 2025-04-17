Look inside new Dundee beauty salon with ‘everything in one place’

A new beauty salon has opened in Dundee offering hairdressing, makeup and men’s hair loss services.

Niamh Kilcullen and Caitlin Harris, both 24, have opened Blend Studios in a former window showroom in Mains Road on the edge of Hilltown.

The pair wanted to bring a variety of different beauty and hair care services to a single space.

Caitlin, from Cupar, also says it will allow her to offer men’s hair systems – toupees – in Dundee, which she could not previously, as she now has a private area.

Carnoustie makeup artist and Fife hairdresser open new salon in Dundee

Makeup artist Niamh, from Carnoustie, said: “We have worked together for four or five years and we wanted our own space as we’ve always just rented chairs or rented rooms.

“We both worked in South Tay Street and rented rooms there.

“The salon has been in the works for six months, and we got the keys around six weeks before we opened.

“It’s been a long process.

“We picked all the furniture the day we viewed it in October and bought stuff straight away.”

Niamh says clients had asked about having “everything in one place”, so she wanted to open a salon offering everything from makeup to nail care.

She is also planning to use the new space to host training courses.

Niamh said: “We have a nail station still available so we’re hoping to get that rented out, and we have a hairdresser who has started as well.

“It is nice to have everything in the same place where you can get everything done.

“People want to be able to come in one day and get everything done in the same shop.

“There have been a few people coming off the street to ask about stuff.

“A lot of my clients are from Carnoustie or Perth so this is easy for them to get to.

“Even if you are in Fife it’s more of a central location.”

She added: “We were on the same page for everything, every single thing we agreed on.

“Some people think when you go into a partnership, you might disagree on things, but we didn’t.

“We are the same in work and what we like and we want to run everything the same as each other.”

Meanwhile, a popular pub on Dundonald Street could be converted into a convenience store.