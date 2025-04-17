Look inside new Dundee beauty salon with ‘everything in one place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Look inside new Dundee beauty salon with ‘everything in one place’

Niamh Kilcullen and Caitlin Harris, both 24, will offer hairdressing, makeup and men's hair loss services.

By Ellidh Aitken
Niamh Kilcullen (left) and Caitlin Harris have opened Blend Studios. on Mains Road, Dundee.
Niamh Kilcullen (left) and Caitlin Harris have opened Blend Studios. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new beauty salon has opened in Dundee offering hairdressing, makeup and men’s hair loss services.

Niamh Kilcullen and Caitlin Harris, both 24, have opened Blend Studios in a former window showroom in Mains Road on the edge of Hilltown.

The pair wanted to bring a variety of different beauty and hair care services to a single space.

Caitlin, from Cupar, also says it will allow her to offer men’s hair systems – toupees – in Dundee, which she could not previously, as she now has a private area.

Carnoustie makeup artist and Fife hairdresser open new salon in Dundee

Makeup artist Niamh, from Carnoustie, said: “We have worked together for four or five years and we wanted our own space as we’ve always just rented chairs or rented rooms.

“We both worked in South Tay Street and rented rooms there.

“The salon has been in the works for six months, and we got the keys around six weeks before we opened.

“It’s been a long process.

“We picked all the furniture the day we viewed it in October and bought stuff straight away.”

Blend Studios has opened on Mains Road. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Niamh and Caitlin have worked together for five years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The business partners inside the new salon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The salon was previously a window showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Niamh says clients had asked about having “everything in one place”, so she wanted to open a salon offering everything from makeup to nail care.

She is also planning to use the new space to host training courses.

Niamh said: “We have a nail station still available so we’re hoping to get that rented out, and we have a hairdresser who has started as well.

“It is nice to have everything in the same place where you can get everything done.

“People want to be able to come in one day and get everything done in the same shop.

“There have been a few people coming off the street to ask about stuff.

Niamh and Caitlin have been working on ideas for six months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The salon will offer ‘everything in one place’. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Blend Studios. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A lot of my clients are from Carnoustie or Perth so this is easy for them to get to.

“Even if you are in Fife it’s more of a central location.”

She added: “We were on the same page for everything, every single thing we agreed on.

“Some people think when you go into a partnership, you might disagree on things, but we didn’t.

“We are the same in work and what we like and we want to run everything the same as each other.”

Meanwhile, a popular pub on Dundonald Street could be converted into a convenience store.

More from Business

The former Leven Clydesdale Bank
Former Leven bank to become gym as plans approved
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
Workers win redundancy pay claim against collapsed Perthshire firm Hadden Construction
A smashed window at Perth's Costa Coffee was visible.
New Perth Costa to open as planned despite smashed store window
Scott and Fyfe posted a pre-tax profit of £1.2m in its annual accounts. Image: Jonathan Addie Photography
Million pound profits boost for Tayport textiles manufacturer Scott and Fyfe
CJ Lang & Son's headquarters in Dundee.
Redundancies announced at Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang
Dunblane barber holding scissors and comb in his studio
Dunblane barber who worked with Eminem on making change from music to mullets
Jenny Gilruth visited Dundee University on Tuesday. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership
22
The former Naismith's barbershop on Crieff's High Street.
Crieff barbershop run by same owner for 52 years comes onto the market
Glencadam Distillery. Image: Supplied
Angus Dundee wins supermarket deal as Brechin distillery marks 200th year
The former Barber shop going to auction in Hilltown Dundee
Former Dundee barber unit with 'excellent potential' at auction from just £5k

Conversation