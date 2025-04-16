New Perth Costa to open as planned despite smashed store window

A new Costa store in Perth is scheduled to open as planned despite damage to its store window.

Costa Coffee is relocating from its Scott Street unit to the High Street.

The shop will open to customers on Thursday, despite the premises apparently being targeted earlier this week.

A smashed storefront window was visible on Tuesday morning, but Costa says this will not affect its opening date and the damage has been fixed.

The incident was reported to Police Scotland, who have been contacted for comment.

‘New chapter’ for Costa in Perth

The Scott Street store has served customers in Perth for more than 25 years.

The chain is relocating to larger premises on the High Street and will be expanding its team of baristas.

Costa Coffee area manager Francesco Russo said: “We are thrilled to be moving to a fantastic new location on Perth High Street.

“This move allows us to provide a more comfortable and spacious environment for our customers while continuing to serve our Mocha Italia signature taste coffee and delicious treats they love.”

The new store will include an indoor and outdoor seating area.

Elsewhere in Perth, a new Filipino restaurant is gearing up to open on the High Street in May.