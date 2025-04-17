Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling winners at Scottish Curry Awards 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling winners at Scottish Curry Awards 2025

Restaurants in Dundee, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Perth and Pitlochry were among the big winners.

By Alex Paterson
Babujee in Dundee was one of the winners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Restaurants across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been recognised at the Scottish Curry Awards 2025.

The 17th annual awards were held in Glasgow this week.

The event aims to recognise the diverse range of curry restaurants and the efforts of local businesses.

The full list of winners is as follows.

Best of Dundee

  • Winner – Babujee
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Jahangir Tandoori
  • Recognised for Excellence – Goa

A spokesperson for Babujee said the business was “incredibly proud and honoured to take the title”.

They added: “We promise to keep delivering great food and remain consistent in our service, always striving to exceed your expectations.”

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Fife)

  • Winner – Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Maltings Hotel (Dunfermline)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant (St Andrews)
Four dishes from Annapurna Gurkhas Restaurant in Kirkcaldy
Dishes on offer at Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant in Kirkcaldy. Image: Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant

Indian Restaurant of the Year (North Scotland)

  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Jeet (Forfar)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland)

  • Winner – Spice Garden (Stirling)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Sidhu’s (Perth)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Jahangir Tandoori (Dundee)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Overall Winner)

  • Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant – (Kirkcaldy)

Yuvraj Sapkota, managing director of the venue, said: “Winning the Indian Restaurant of the Year award was a very emotional experience, filled with a deep sense of gratitude and pride.

“It was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team, as well as the unwavering support from our loyal customers.”

Dining Experience of the Year (Fife)

  • Winner – Namaste Indian Restaurant (Dunfermline)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Everest Inn (Dunfermline)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)

Dining Experience of the Year (Central Scotland)

  • Winner – Goa (Dundee)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Everest Inn (Perth)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Fife)

  • Winner – Dhoom (Dunfermline)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Jasmine Indian Restaurant (Glenrothes)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Reya Tandoori (Glenrothes)
Dhoom in Dunfermline scooped Curry Restaurant of the Year (Fife).

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland)

  • Winner – Cidsin Bistro (Pitlochry)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Rishi’s Indian Aroma (Dundee)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Green Gates (Stirling)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Overall Winner)

  • Winner – Cidsin Bistro (Pitlochry)

Takeaway of the Year (North Scotland)

  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Azaad (Blairgowrie)

Takeaway of the Year (Fife)

  • Winner – Curry Pot Indian Takeaway (Dunfermline)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Handi Masala Indian Takeaway (Rosyth)
  • Recognised for Excellence – AJ’s (Cowdenbeath)

Takeaway of the Year (Central Scotland)

  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Shaandar Curry House (Dundee)

Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year

  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Curry Pot (Dunfermline)

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

  • Winner – Everest Inn (Dunfermline)
  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Mint Leaf Nepalese and Indian Restaurant (Stirling)

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

  • Winner – Dhoom (Dunfermline)

Kitchen Team of the Year

  • Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Babujee (Dundee)

Best Chef of the Year (Voter’s Choice)

  • Winner – Sidhu’s (Perth)
Sidhu’s in Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson

Best Chef of the Year (Industry’s Choice)

  • Winner – Dhoom (Dunfermline)

A spokesperson for the Scottish Curry Awards 2025 said: “We’re very proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

