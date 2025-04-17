Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling winners at Scottish Curry Awards 2025

Restaurants across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been recognised at the Scottish Curry Awards 2025.

The 17th annual awards were held in Glasgow this week.

The event aims to recognise the diverse range of curry restaurants and the efforts of local businesses.

The full list of winners is as follows.

Best of Dundee

Winner – Babujee

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Jahangir Tandoori

Recognised for Excellence – Goa

A spokesperson for Babujee said the business was “incredibly proud and honoured to take the title”.

They added: “We promise to keep delivering great food and remain consistent in our service, always striving to exceed your expectations.”

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Fife)

Winner – Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Maltings Hotel (Dunfermline)

Recognised for Excellence – Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant (St Andrews)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (North Scotland)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Jeet (Forfar)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland)

Winner – Spice Garden (Stirling)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Sidhu’s (Perth)

Recognised for Excellence – Jahangir Tandoori (Dundee)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Overall Winner)

Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant – (Kirkcaldy)

Yuvraj Sapkota, managing director of the venue, said: “Winning the Indian Restaurant of the Year award was a very emotional experience, filled with a deep sense of gratitude and pride.

“It was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team, as well as the unwavering support from our loyal customers.”

Dining Experience of the Year (Fife)

Winner – Namaste Indian Restaurant (Dunfermline)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Everest Inn (Dunfermline)

Recognised for Excellence – Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)

Dining Experience of the Year (Central Scotland)

Winner – Goa (Dundee)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Everest Inn (Perth)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Fife)

Winner – Dhoom (Dunfermline)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Jasmine Indian Restaurant (Glenrothes)

Recognised for Excellence – Reya Tandoori (Glenrothes)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland)

Winner – Cidsin Bistro (Pitlochry)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Rishi’s Indian Aroma (Dundee)

Recognised for Excellence – Green Gates (Stirling)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Overall Winner)

Winner – Cidsin Bistro (Pitlochry)

Takeaway of the Year (North Scotland)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Azaad (Blairgowrie)

Takeaway of the Year (Fife)

Winner – Curry Pot Indian Takeaway (Dunfermline)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Handi Masala Indian Takeaway (Rosyth)

Recognised for Excellence – AJ’s (Cowdenbeath)

Takeaway of the Year (Central Scotland)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Shaandar Curry House (Dundee)

Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Curry Pot (Dunfermline)

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Winner – Everest Inn (Dunfermline)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)

Recognised for Excellence – Mint Leaf Nepalese and Indian Restaurant (Stirling)

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Winner – Dhoom (Dunfermline)

Kitchen Team of the Year

Outstanding Achievement Recognition – Babujee (Dundee)

Best Chef of the Year (Voter’s Choice)

Winner – Sidhu’s (Perth)

Best Chef of the Year (Industry’s Choice)

Winner – Dhoom (Dunfermline)

A spokesperson for the Scottish Curry Awards 2025 said: “We’re very proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”