Perthshire woman opens coffee truck on banks of Loch Tay after beating cancer

A Highland Perthshire woman has told of how defeating cancer inspired her to open a coffee truck on the banks of Loch Tay.

Sandra Taylor will open Tay-Lawers Coffee in Ardeonaig on Friday.

The 41-year-old will operate the truck from her home, Dall Farm, on the banks of Loch Tay.

She was inspired to begin the business after beating cancer in 2023.

‘Life’s too short,’ says Perthshire coffee truck owner

Sandra told The Courier: “I used to work in Killin as a nursery teacher but often thought about opening the coffee truck.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023 and was then treated for it.

“I just thought it was time for a change and that life was too short not to do it.

“My family has supported me so much with it all, and so have my friends.”

Sandra believes the location of the coffee truck is ideal for cyclists and walkers.

“The truck is literally on the banks of Loch Tay and overlooks the water to Ben Lawers.

“It’s also on Cycle Route 7, the Rob Roy Way, and several other walking routes for people to do around here.”

What’s on offer at Loch Tay coffee truck?

Tay-Lawers Coffee will serve hot and cold drinks, cakes, filled rolls and gelato.

Award-winning Kenmore Bakery is supplying Sandra with sweet treats and local dairy Farrah’s Farm Fresh is providing the ice cream.

Sandra said local businesses have supported her new venture.

“It’s been really touching – the response so far from locals – and I can’t wait to hit the ground running tomorrow.

“I’m not expecting a crazy rush, but I think it will be steady business.”

Tay-Lawers Coffee will offer loyalty cards for its customers.

