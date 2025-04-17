Stirlingshire cafe and deli to close after 12 ‘wonderful’ years

A Stirlingshire cafe and deli is set to close after 12 “wonderful” years.

Rhubarb Lime on Main Street in Kippen will shut on May 25.

Owner Shona Sanders made the announcement in a Facebook post, thanking customers for their support.

The family-run business serves coffee as well as selling a range of items through its delicatessen and wine shop.

‘Incredibly difficult decision’ to close Rhubarb Lime Cafe in Kippen

A post on Rhubarb Lime’s Facebook said: “After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close Rhubarb Lime Cafe permanently as of May 25 2025 after 12 wonderful years.

“Rhubarb Lime has been a huge part of my life and my family’s and I am incredibly grateful to those of you who have supported the café through our journey here in Kippen.

“To all of you who walked through our doors, shared a coffee, a story, or a smile – thank you.

“Your support and loyalty have meant everything, and I’ll carry these memories with me always.

“I will miss our incredible staff, past and present, who I thank for their warmth, hard work, and dedication.

“I am incredibly grateful for their friendship.

“I couldn’t have made it this far without the support of my family and friends who have made coffee, baked cakes, sold wine, washed dishes, fixed everything that breaks and tried to make me IT literate (still trying).”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

One wrote: “This is really sad news, I will miss you all.”

Customers sad at closure of Rhubarb Lime Cafe

Another said: “I always felt I’d come home every time we turned up on our way back to Glasgow for a fuel stop before the climb out of Kippen and over the Crow.”

Others said they would miss the “amazing soups” and “high-quality bacon rolls”.

Rhubarb Lime has been contacted for further comment.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a Callander cafe is set to reopen with a young family at the helm.

