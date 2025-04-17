Stirlingshire cafe and deli to close after 12 ‘wonderful’ years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire cafe and deli to close after 12 ‘wonderful’ years

Customers of Rhubarb Lime in Kippen have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rhubarb Lime.
Rhubarb Lime will close in May. Image: Rhubarb Lime/Facebook

A Stirlingshire cafe and deli is set to close after 12 “wonderful” years.

Rhubarb Lime on Main Street in Kippen will shut on May 25.

Owner Shona Sanders made the announcement in a Facebook post, thanking customers for their support.

The family-run business serves coffee as well as selling a range of items through its delicatessen and wine shop.

‘Incredibly difficult decision’ to close Rhubarb Lime Cafe in Kippen

A post on Rhubarb Lime’s Facebook said: “After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close Rhubarb Lime Cafe permanently as of May 25 2025 after 12 wonderful years.

“Rhubarb Lime has been a huge part of my life and my family’s and I am incredibly grateful to those of you who have supported the café through our journey here in Kippen.

“To all of you who walked through our doors, shared a coffee, a story, or a smile – thank you.

“Your support and loyalty have meant everything, and I’ll carry these memories with me always.

Wine at Rhubarb Lime.
Rhubarb Lime is also a wine shop. Image: Rhubarb Lime/Facebook

“I will miss our incredible staff, past and present, who I thank for their warmth, hard work, and dedication.

“I am incredibly grateful for their friendship.

“I couldn’t have made it this far without the support of my family and friends who have made coffee, baked cakes, sold wine, washed dishes, fixed everything that breaks and tried to make me IT literate (still trying).”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

One wrote: “This is really sad news, I will miss you all.”

Customers sad at closure of Rhubarb Lime Cafe

Another said: “I always felt I’d come home every time we turned up on our way back to Glasgow for a fuel stop before the climb out of Kippen and over the Crow.”

Others said they would miss the “amazing soups” and “high-quality bacon rolls”.

Rhubarb Lime has been contacted for further comment.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a Callander cafe is set to reopen with a young family at the helm.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

