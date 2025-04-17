Dundee cafe to open new coffee shop in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cafe to open new coffee shop in St Andrews

Empire State Coffee is moving into the old Rocca Italian deli on Bell Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Empire State Coffee will open in the former Rocca deli in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
A Dundee cafe is set to open a new coffee shop in St Andrews.

Empire State Coffee is taking over the former Rocca Italian deli on the Fife town’s Bell Street.

It is hoped that the new takeaway coffee shop will open in the third week of May.

General manager Luca Saputo, 50, says the new location will allow Empire State to offer pizza and other hot food it cannot produce in Dundee.

New Empire State Coffee opening in St Andrews

Luca has worked with Empire State Coffee since it first opened on High Street in Dundee in 2009 before moving to its current Whitehall Crescent base in 2016.

He told The Courier: “We have been looking for a place for a little while now in the St Andrews area but it is so difficult to find the right place because of the competition and expensive rates.

“A friend of a friend owned Rocca and wanted to get away so the opportunity came along and we took it.

Rocca will be taken over by Dundee’s Empire State Coffee. Image: Supplied

“We are getting the keys at the start of May and then there will be some work then we will be open by the end of May.

“We used to offer special pizzas but when we moved to Whitehall Crescent space was limited.

“We wanted to take on somewhere which would let us bring this back.

“The menu in St Andrews will be a copy of what we have in Dundee with food and coffee and then will have pizza.

Empire State manager not ‘scared of St Andrews competition’

“It also means we will be able to offer the pizza in Dundee.

“I think people will be amazed at the choices put in front of them.”

Luca is also determined that Empire State can compete against other coffee shops in the town, including the new Cafe Nero next door.

He said: “We wanted to open in St Andrews because it is a popular destination but it is also so hard for a coffee shop to open there because there are so many.

Empire State Coffee in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

“But I have never been scared of competition, it just motivates me to do better work.

“We have Pret that has just opened near us on Whitehall Crescent but we were not scared of that.

“We believe in what we are doing.”

Empire State Coffee is owned by Emma Hann, who is best known for being at the helm of Scotland’s biggest family.

