Former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander named new Hillcrest CEO

John Alexander has been unveiled as the new chief executive of the housing association.

By Paul Malik
John Alexander has been announced as Hillcrest's new chief executive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The former leader of Dundee City Council’s SNP administration has been announced as the new chief executive of Hillcrest.

John Alexander will take over as head of the housing association in the summer.

Current chief executive Angela Linton has announced her retirement, after 30 years of service.

Hillcrest is one of Scotland’s largest housing firms, providing quality social and mid market housing, maintenance and repair services.

The organisation’s chairman, Dave Boyle, said Hillcrest is thrilled to welcome John as CEO.

“From the outset, it was clear that he understands the aim of our work,” he said.

“Putting people first, investing in our communities, and striving for positive change.

“We are confident that John will be an excellent chief executive.”

Accounts show retiring chief executive Angela Linton received a salary of £167,000 last year with a £12,000 employer pension contribution.

John Alexander named Hillcrest CEO

John was elected as a councillor for the Strathmartine ward aged just 23 in 2012.

He quickly rose to the position of administration leader by 2017, having served as the convener of neighbourhood services before that.

Neighbourhood services oversees Dundee City Council’s housing management and maintenance, among other things.

As a housing provider, Hillcrest works in partnership with the local authority and is part of the Dundee Housing register.

John quit politics in 2024, after seven years as head of the SNP administration, to take on his current role as head of local authority engagement with SSEN Transmission.

New chief executive John Alexander hugs outgoing CEO Angela Linton at last year’s Courier Business Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He also cited a desire to spend more time with his young family.

John said he was delighted to join Hillcrest as their new chief executive.

“The organisation has a remarkable reputation for providing high-quality housing and a range of vitally important services within our communities, and I am deeply committed to supporting that work,” he added.

As well as serving as a councillor, he was a board member of NHS Tayside and on the steering group for the Eden Project.

History of Hillcrest

Hillcrest was founded in 1967 as Hillcrest Housing Association.

Hillcrest Homes is a non-profit organisation with charitable status and is a registered social landlord.

It operates in Aberdeen, Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Edinburgh as well as Dundee.

Angela Linton, who is retiring as chief executive of Hillcrest Homes this year. Image: Supplied

They currently manage more than 7,000 homes for affordable rent across Scotland.

And they are responsible for a number of current developments in Dundee, Perthshire and Angus.

These include affordable housing projects at Strathmartine Hospital, Burnside Mill in Dundee and Abbeyfield House in Crieff.

