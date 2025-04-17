Regatta shop in Dundee Overgate closing down

The Regatta shop in Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre is to shut.

Signs advertising a closing-down sale appeared in the shop window on Wednesday.

The Courier understands no official closing date has been set.

The outdoor clothing retailer is offering 70% off in the sale.

Regatta moved into the shopping centre in 2022 in the former Oasis unit on the ground floor.

A reason for the closure has not been revealed.

The Courier has contacted the retailer for more information.

The announcement comes as the Overgate’s Sports Direct and USC shops have also launched sales ahead of a move into the new Frasers department store.

Frasers is scheduled to open in the former Debenhams unit in June – a month later than first thought.

The store will also incorporate other group brands, including Evans Cycles and Game.

The Courier has taken a look at 14 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee soon, including several new Overgate outlets.