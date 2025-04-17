Business Regatta shop in Dundee Overgate closing down Signs advertising a closing-down sale appeared in the shop window on Wednesday. By Ellidh Aitken April 17 2025, 6:55pm April 17 2025, 6:55pm Share Regatta shop in Dundee Overgate closing down Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5224404/regatta-dundee-overgate-closing/ Copy Link 0 comment Regatta has launched a closing-down sale. Image: DC Thomson The Regatta shop in Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre is to shut. Signs advertising a closing-down sale appeared in the shop window on Wednesday. The Courier understands no official closing date has been set. The outdoor clothing retailer is offering 70% off in the sale. Regatta moved into the shopping centre in 2022 in the former Oasis unit on the ground floor. A reason for the closure has not been revealed. Signs appeared in the shop window on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson The Courier has contacted the retailer for more information. The announcement comes as the Overgate’s Sports Direct and USC shops have also launched sales ahead of a move into the new Frasers department store. Frasers is scheduled to open in the former Debenhams unit in June – a month later than first thought. The store will also incorporate other group brands, including Evans Cycles and Game. The Courier has taken a look at 14 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee soon, including several new Overgate outlets.
