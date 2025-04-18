New Dunfermline pub landlord, 26, plans ‘positive changes’ at venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dunfermline pub landlord, 26, plans ‘positive changes’ at venue

Lauren Hutchison is at the helm of The Glen Tavern - her third Fife venue - which will reopen on Saturday.

By Lucy Scarlett
Lauren Hutchison.
Lauren Hutchison has taken over The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife businesswoman says she plans “positive changes” after taking over a Dunfermline pub.

Lauren Hutchison, 26, is at the helm The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street – her third venue in Fife.

The pub closed suddenly in February after the company running it went into liquidation.

Lauren has worked in hospitality since she was 13 and boasts a wealth of experience running bars and nightclubs in Fife.

She is the owner of Alfie’s and The Steadings in Kirkcaldy, which she revived from a “derelict” venue to a successful one.

Landlord plans to run food-led pub after taking over The Glen Tavern

Lauren told The Courier: “When I heard about The Glen Tavern and did some research, it sounded a lot like my operation at The Steadings, quite food-led.

“I do intend on keeping it food-led but also venturing out with the drinks side of things.

“It’s a nice wee challenge but nothing out of my comfort zone, other than the new location being in Dunfermline.

“It’s a different clientele and customers, different people and a premises that’s already been open.

The Glen Tavern.
The Glen Tavern will reopen on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“With The Steadings, I got a nice blank canvas, whereas The Glen comes with a bit more pressure.

“Pretty much every single member of staff has stayed on after they were all sadly made redundant, which is good.”

Lauren has revealed what customers can expect at the pub, where she is putting in place the finishing touches before it reopens.

She said: “There will be nice positive changes in the business.

“We’ve brightened it up a bit, moved furniture around, changed layouts, and in the coming week there will be more noticeable changes like new beer products on the bar.”

Lauren plans to start serving food at The Glen Tavern by the end of April, with a menu featuring classic pub dishes and using local produce.

The Glen Tavern.
The pub has undergone a revamp. Image: The Glen Tavern/Facebook
The Glen Tavern.
Evening entertainment will be introduced at The Glen Tavern. Image: The Glen Tavern/Facebook

She added: “We’re experienced in what we do and we’re looking forward to reviving a business in Dunfermline that has already been open, but injecting new life into it.

“Sometimes change is good.

“We plan on adding entertainment to the venue as well.

“In the past, the pub shut after food service, so we want to keep customers in by offering things like quiz nights and karaoke.

“They can come in, have dinner, then enjoy drinks and whatever entertainment we have on.

“It’ll be a change for everybody but it’s not interrupting anything, it’s just adding to the business by getting more footfall in and attracting different customers.”

The Courier has taken a look at six of the best bars and pubs in Dunfermline.

