New Dunfermline pub landlord, 26, plans ‘positive changes’ at venue

A Fife businesswoman says she plans “positive changes” after taking over a Dunfermline pub.

Lauren Hutchison, 26, is at the helm The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street – her third venue in Fife.

The pub closed suddenly in February after the company running it went into liquidation.

Lauren has worked in hospitality since she was 13 and boasts a wealth of experience running bars and nightclubs in Fife.

She is the owner of Alfie’s and The Steadings in Kirkcaldy, which she revived from a “derelict” venue to a successful one.

Landlord plans to run food-led pub after taking over The Glen Tavern

Lauren told The Courier: “When I heard about The Glen Tavern and did some research, it sounded a lot like my operation at The Steadings, quite food-led.

“I do intend on keeping it food-led but also venturing out with the drinks side of things.

“It’s a nice wee challenge but nothing out of my comfort zone, other than the new location being in Dunfermline.

“It’s a different clientele and customers, different people and a premises that’s already been open.

“With The Steadings, I got a nice blank canvas, whereas The Glen comes with a bit more pressure.

“Pretty much every single member of staff has stayed on after they were all sadly made redundant, which is good.”

Lauren has revealed what customers can expect at the pub, where she is putting in place the finishing touches before it reopens.

She said: “There will be nice positive changes in the business.

“We’ve brightened it up a bit, moved furniture around, changed layouts, and in the coming week there will be more noticeable changes like new beer products on the bar.”

Lauren plans to start serving food at The Glen Tavern by the end of April, with a menu featuring classic pub dishes and using local produce.

She added: “We’re experienced in what we do and we’re looking forward to reviving a business in Dunfermline that has already been open, but injecting new life into it.

“Sometimes change is good.

“We plan on adding entertainment to the venue as well.

“In the past, the pub shut after food service, so we want to keep customers in by offering things like quiz nights and karaoke.

“They can come in, have dinner, then enjoy drinks and whatever entertainment we have on.

“It’ll be a change for everybody but it’s not interrupting anything, it’s just adding to the business by getting more footfall in and attracting different customers.”

