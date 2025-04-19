First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue

The new restaurant, bar and nightclub opened on Friday.

A seating area at new Kirkcaldy premises The Venue, which was formerly Society.
A seating area at The Venue, which was formerly Society. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Kirkcaldy’s former Society nightclub has reopened as The Venue.

Ross Anderson, 37, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors.

The new multi-use venture is called The Venue and has seen the space overhauled.

It has a beer garden with a BBQ and playground, a tapas and wine restaurant with cocktails – called No 13 Charlotte Street – a main club room and a VIP area.

Inside new Kirkcaldy night spot The Venue

Ross, who also runs Jock’s Grill House on Kirkcaldy High Street, previously told The Courier: “It is a big, beautiful building in the centre of the high street.

“It is open throughout the week and there will be entertainment that appeals to all age groups.

“We are trying to offer something for everyone.”

The Venue officially opened on Friday with an “ultimate party marathon” that included several DJs.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown was given a first look around the new nightclub, restaurant and bar ahead of the event.

The Venue opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
From left to right, Duty manager Lee Todd, 43, general manager Ross Anderson, 37, and general manager Matt Stanton, 32. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside the new nightspot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The range of drinks on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Matt, Lee and Ross inside the bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A seating area at The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Venue opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The dance floor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A lot of work has gone into the new nightspot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Venue ready for opening night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ross Anderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There are multiple floors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The grand opening had several DJ sets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Disco balls hang from the ceiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Venue set for opening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The building has been redecorated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The launch event involved a ‘party marathon’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The decorations inside The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There is a DJ booth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There will also be a restaurant called No.13 Charlotte Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Outside The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The outdoor seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More of the seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Outside The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Venue is inside the old Society nightclub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

