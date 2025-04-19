First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue

Kirkcaldy’s former Society nightclub has reopened as The Venue.

Ross Anderson, 37, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors.

The new multi-use venture is called The Venue and has seen the space overhauled.

It has a beer garden with a BBQ and playground, a tapas and wine restaurant with cocktails – called No 13 Charlotte Street – a main club room and a VIP area.

Inside new Kirkcaldy night spot The Venue

Ross, who also runs Jock’s Grill House on Kirkcaldy High Street, previously told The Courier: “It is a big, beautiful building in the centre of the high street.

“It is open throughout the week and there will be entertainment that appeals to all age groups.

“We are trying to offer something for everyone.”

The Venue officially opened on Friday with an “ultimate party marathon” that included several DJs.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown was given a first look around the new nightclub, restaurant and bar ahead of the event.