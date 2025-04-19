Business First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue The new restaurant, bar and nightclub opened on Friday. A seating area at The Venue, which was formerly Society. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken April 19 2025, 7:00am April 19 2025, 7:00am Share First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5225139/first-look-the-venue-kirkcaldy-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Kirkcaldy’s former Society nightclub has reopened as The Venue. Ross Anderson, 37, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors. The new multi-use venture is called The Venue and has seen the space overhauled. It has a beer garden with a BBQ and playground, a tapas and wine restaurant with cocktails – called No 13 Charlotte Street – a main club room and a VIP area. Inside new Kirkcaldy night spot The Venue Ross, who also runs Jock’s Grill House on Kirkcaldy High Street, previously told The Courier: “It is a big, beautiful building in the centre of the high street. “It is open throughout the week and there will be entertainment that appeals to all age groups. “We are trying to offer something for everyone.” The Venue officially opened on Friday with an “ultimate party marathon” that included several DJs. The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown was given a first look around the new nightclub, restaurant and bar ahead of the event. The Venue opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson From left to right, Duty manager Lee Todd, 43, general manager Ross Anderson, 37, and general manager Matt Stanton, 32. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Inside the new nightspot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The range of drinks on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Matt, Lee and Ross inside the bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A seating area at The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Venue opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The dance floor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A lot of work has gone into the new nightspot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Venue ready for opening night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ross Anderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson There are multiple floors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The grand opening had several DJ sets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Disco balls hang from the ceiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Venue set for opening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The building has been redecorated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The launch event involved a ‘party marathon’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The decorations inside The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson There is a DJ booth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson There will also be a restaurant called No.13 Charlotte Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Outside The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The outdoor seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson More of the seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Outside The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Venue is inside the old Society nightclub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
