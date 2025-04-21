Sacked Fife workers win tribunal after collapsed firm failed to follow employment rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sacked Fife workers win tribunal after collapsed firm failed to follow employment rules

The pay award was made for workers left suddenly out of work after the collapse of Foodmek.

By Paul Malik
Staff at work at Foodmek during the pandemic. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Staff at work at Foodmek during the pandemic. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Workers sacked after the collapse of a Fife manufacturing firm have won an employment tribunal after the company failed to follow redundancy rules.

32 members of staff were left without work after Foodmek in Tayport plunged into liquidation.

Judge Alexander Kemp has now awarded a 90-day protective award to 19 claimants who brought forward an employment tribunal.

Tayport-based Foodmek supplied the food and drink industry with specialist equipment for more than 50 years.

It collapsed in October 2023, with then-company directors blaming the impact of the Covid pandemic on orders.

As Foodmek was liquidated it was not possible to give employees 90 days’ notice. This is required when 20 or more people become redundant.

Foodmek employment tribunal

The former employees’ claim was against the company in liquidation and not the new owners who bought the company’s assets, or the directors personally.

Foodmek failed to appoint representatives were elected in accordance with requirement of section 188 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.

Judge Kemp’s decision means although the insolvent company does not have sufficient funds to make this payment, employees will now receive payment through the Insolvency Service, which manages claims through the Redundancy Payments Office.

And the 90 day pay award will be treated as arrears of wages.

Former employees will receive up to eight weeks’ pay, backdated to October 9 2023.

Foodmek collapse and relaunch

Foodmek fell into liquidation in October 2023. At the time, managing director Scot Kelly blamed the impact of projects being deferred during the economic downturn.

It has exported to more than 20 countries since its formation in 1971.

During the pandemic it diversified into making vessels for Covid test kits.

In 2019 the company was awarded £500,000 loan scheme from Scottish Enterprise which for new equipment, innovation and extra highly-trained engineers.

And in 2021 the company said it had its “best ever year” as it traded through the pandemic. At that point it had an order book of £1.5 million.

Foodmek’s assets were acquired during the liquidation process in November of that year by Clyde Associated Engineers (CAE). They initially recruited 15 employees but had plans to expand.

This recent employment ruling follows a similar decision given in favour of sacked staff at administration stricken Hadden Construction in Perthshire.

