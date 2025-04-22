High street round-up: Fife publican’s 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: Fife publican’s 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa opens

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant and shop news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Bryan Copland
Lauren Hutchison of The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline is in this week's round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Fife publican is opening her third venue, while changes at the Overgate in Dundee and in Perth city centre are among the other developments on local high streets.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants and shops across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Fife publican, 26, takes over Dunfermline venue
The Glen Tavern.
Lauren Hutchison, 26, who already runs The Steadings and Alfie’s in Kirkcaldy, has taken over The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline – promising “positive changes”.

The Pittencrieff Street venue shut suddenly in February when the firm previously running it went into liquidation.

Historic Bridge of Allan pub hits market
The Old Bridge Inn in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

A new tenant is being sought for a historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant.

The Old Bridge Inn on Inverallan Road, which dates from 1710, is being offered for lease as a “rare opportunity”.

Kirkcaldy nightclub reopens under new name
Staff Lee Todd, Ross Anderson and Matt Stanton at The Venue in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy’s former Society nightclub has reopened as The Venue.

Ross Anderson, 37, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors with The Courier invited for a first look.

Restaurants and cafes

Dundee McDonald’s image revealed
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald’s could look. Image: McDonald’s

An image of a new McDonald’s restaurant planned for Dundee has been revealed as part of a public consultation.

Readers of The Courier have also reacted to the plans for the firm’s fourth city outlet.

Perth Costa opens despite cracked window
A smashed window at Perth's Costa Coffee was visible.
The cracked window at Costa in Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A new Costa store in Perth has opened despite damage to its store window.

Costa Coffee has relocated from its Scott Street unit to High Street.

Dundee coffee shop’s St Andrews move
Empire State Coffee will open in the former Rocca deli in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee cafe is set to open a new coffee shop in St Andrews.

Empire State Coffee is taking over the former Rocca Italian deli on the Fife town’s Bell Street.

Stirlingshire cafe shuts after 12 years
Rhubarb Lime.
Rhubarb Lime will close in May. Image: Rhubarb Lime/Facebook

A Stirlingshire cafe and deli is set to close after 12 “wonderful” years.

Rhubarb Lime on Main Street in Kippen will shut on May 25 with owner Shona Sanders thanking customers.

Stirling Pizza Hut move
Inside the takeaway.
Inside the old Pizza Hut outlet on Cowane Street. Image: Future Property Auctions

Pizza Hut has confirmed its new location in Stirling.

The chain will move into the former Papa John’s unit on Goosecroft Road in the coming weeks from its former home on Cowane Street.

Big winners at curry awards
Babujee was one of the winnners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Restaurants across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been recognised at the Scottish Curry Awards 2025.

The 17th annual awards were held in Glasgow last week.

New Loch Tay coffee truck
Sandra Taylor in her Tay-Lawers Coffee truck in Ardeonaig.
Sandra Taylor in her coffee truck. Image: Sandra Taylor

A Highland Perthshire woman who beat cancer has opened a new coffee truck on the banks of Loch Tay.

Santra Taylor, 41, opened Tay-Lawers Coffee in Ardeonaig on Friday.

Shops

Dunkeld butcher’s plea to public
Munur Kara of Dunkeld Butchers.
Munur Kara took over Dunkeld Butchers in 2017. Image: Munur Kara

A shopkeeper in Dunkeld is urging the public to buy local after a closure scare.

Munur Kara paused trading at the shop for several weeks, citing financial hurdles faced by small businesses, and says he can only survive with help from the public.

Dundee Overgate Regatta shop closure
Regatta in Dundee.
Regatta has launched a closing-down sale. Image: DC Thomson

The Regatta shop in Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre is to shut.

Signs advertising a closing-down sale appeared in the shop window last week.

More time to decide on Dunfermline Lidl plans
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
A computer-generated image of the new Dunfermline store. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

Fife Council has asked for more time to decide on plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Dunfermline.

Details of some objections to the plans for the former King Malcolm Hotel site have also been revealed.

Another Dundee Murraygate building for sale
The three-storey building on the Murraygate
The three-storey building on Murraygate. Image: DM Hall

Another retail building on the Murraygate in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale.

The unit currently houses Horeb Food Company on the ground floor and The Hair Lounge on the two upper floors, which have long-term leases.

Crieff barbershop unit for sale after 52 years
The former Naismith's barbershop on Crieff's High Street.
The former Naismith’s barbershop is for sale. Image: Lindsays

A barbershop in Crieff that was run by the same owner for more than 50 years has come onto the market.

Naismith’s on East High Street – also known as Johnny the Barbers – has been put up for sale.

New Dundee beauty salon
Niamh Kilcullen and Caitlin Harris in their new beauty salon, Blend Studios. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new beauty salon has opened in Dundee offering hairdressing, makeup and men’s hair loss services.

Niamh Kilcullen and Caitlin Harris, both 24, have opened Blend Studios in a former window showroom on Mains Road on the edge of Hilltown.

Danish homeware brand opening in Stirling
Sostrene Grene is opening in Stirling. Image: Paul Reid

Danish furniture and homeware brand Sostrene Grene is opening in the Thistles shopping centre in Stirling this summer.

The firm – which has an outlet in Dundee’s Overgate – will move into a unit next to Superdrug.

