High street round-up: Fife publican’s 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa opens

A Fife publican is opening her third venue, while changes at the Overgate in Dundee and in Perth city centre are among the other developments on local high streets.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants and shops across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Fife publican, 26, takes over Dunfermline venue

Lauren Hutchison, 26, who already runs The Steadings and Alfie’s in Kirkcaldy, has taken over The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline – promising “positive changes”.

The Pittencrieff Street venue shut suddenly in February when the firm previously running it went into liquidation.

Historic Bridge of Allan pub hits market

A new tenant is being sought for a historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant.

The Old Bridge Inn on Inverallan Road, which dates from 1710, is being offered for lease as a “rare opportunity”.

Kirkcaldy nightclub reopens under new name

Kirkcaldy’s former Society nightclub has reopened as The Venue.

Ross Anderson, 37, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors with The Courier invited for a first look.

Restaurants and cafes

Dundee McDonald’s image revealed

An image of a new McDonald’s restaurant planned for Dundee has been revealed as part of a public consultation.

Readers of The Courier have also reacted to the plans for the firm’s fourth city outlet.

Perth Costa opens despite cracked window

A new Costa store in Perth has opened despite damage to its store window.

Costa Coffee has relocated from its Scott Street unit to High Street.

Dundee coffee shop’s St Andrews move

A Dundee cafe is set to open a new coffee shop in St Andrews.

Empire State Coffee is taking over the former Rocca Italian deli on the Fife town’s Bell Street.

Stirlingshire cafe shuts after 12 years

A Stirlingshire cafe and deli is set to close after 12 “wonderful” years.

Rhubarb Lime on Main Street in Kippen will shut on May 25 with owner Shona Sanders thanking customers.

Stirling Pizza Hut move

Pizza Hut has confirmed its new location in Stirling.

The chain will move into the former Papa John’s unit on Goosecroft Road in the coming weeks from its former home on Cowane Street.

Big winners at curry awards

Restaurants across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been recognised at the Scottish Curry Awards 2025.

The 17th annual awards were held in Glasgow last week.

New Loch Tay coffee truck

A Highland Perthshire woman who beat cancer has opened a new coffee truck on the banks of Loch Tay.

Santra Taylor, 41, opened Tay-Lawers Coffee in Ardeonaig on Friday.

Shops

Dunkeld butcher’s plea to public

A shopkeeper in Dunkeld is urging the public to buy local after a closure scare.

Munur Kara paused trading at the shop for several weeks, citing financial hurdles faced by small businesses, and says he can only survive with help from the public.

Dundee Overgate Regatta shop closure

The Regatta shop in Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre is to shut.

Signs advertising a closing-down sale appeared in the shop window last week.

More time to decide on Dunfermline Lidl plans

Fife Council has asked for more time to decide on plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Dunfermline.

Details of some objections to the plans for the former King Malcolm Hotel site have also been revealed.

Another Dundee Murraygate building for sale

Another retail building on the Murraygate in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale.

The unit currently houses Horeb Food Company on the ground floor and The Hair Lounge on the two upper floors, which have long-term leases.

Crieff barbershop unit for sale after 52 years

A barbershop in Crieff that was run by the same owner for more than 50 years has come onto the market.

Naismith’s on East High Street – also known as Johnny the Barbers – has been put up for sale.

New Dundee beauty salon

A new beauty salon has opened in Dundee offering hairdressing, makeup and men’s hair loss services.

Niamh Kilcullen and Caitlin Harris, both 24, have opened Blend Studios in a former window showroom on Mains Road on the edge of Hilltown.

Danish homeware brand opening in Stirling

Danish furniture and homeware brand Sostrene Grene is opening in the Thistles shopping centre in Stirling this summer.

The firm – which has an outlet in Dundee’s Overgate – will move into a unit next to Superdrug.