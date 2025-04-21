Dundee fish and chip shop to shut as new operator set to take over

A Dundee fish and chip shop is set to be taken over after nearly nine years.

Tailend Dundee on Nethergate, run by Darren and Jess Spink, will close on April 27.

The restaurant and takeaway is being taken on by Mother Hubbard’s, which already runs fish and chip shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Jess and Darren opened Tailend in the former Deep Sea restaurant on Nethergate in 2016.

The Tailend on St Andrews’ Market Street will be unaffected by the closure.

Dundee chip shop owners thank ‘amazing team’ as shop set to close

Darren and Jess told The Courier: “We have been in Dundee almost nine years and it has been the most incredible journey with our amazing team.

“Adam and Martyna, along with Lianne, Hubert and so many others, have made this shop such a special place for so many customers to want to return to again and again.

“To them, we are truly grateful.

“We have so many wonderful achievements to look back on, incredible events and birthday celebrations for our customers, first and fiftieth birthdays, Eden Mill tastings, and St Patrick’s Day quiz nights, to name a few.

“Our St Andrews Tailend is not going anywhere.

“We are looking to create an additional dining space there to continue to grow our business and a lot of the familiar Dundee faces you will now see over there.

Tailend owners tease plans for new Arbroath venue

“We also have been working behind the scenes to create an amazing space in our hometown Arbroath – think breakfast, lunch and small plates and tapas, wine nights and private dining.

“There will also be space to provide customers with delicious fresh and smoked seafood, deli items and ready-made meals.

“We would like to thank each customer who has visited and supported us over the years and any inquiries can be made to Jess on dundee@thetailend.co.uk.”

The restaurant and takeaway is set to be taken over by Faisal Khan and will reopen as Mother Hubbard’s in May.

The chain offers traditional chip shop options as well as its signature spicy fish and chips.