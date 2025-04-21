Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment

The former ballroom has become a stunning new bar.

By Rob McLaren
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro

Crieff Hydro has spent in excess of £5 million refurbishing its eating and drinking areas as it seeks to win more business from locals and couples.

The investment is the largest in the history of the family business.

The hotel’s ballroom has been transformed into an elegant day-to-night bar.

There’s a new speakeasy cocktail bar, as well as an Asian-inspired small plates restaurant.

Chief executive Stephen Leckie describes the finished results as “stunning”.

He said: “This is our single biggest project in decades and opens another significant chapter in Crieff Hydro’s 157-year history.

“For us, investment is always about creating something better for our guests.

“This is no exception, but the scale of the transformation, I believe, will really put us on the map for food and drink in Scotland.

“We’re confident that the variety and style of the new venues will broaden our appeal and create even more memorable experiences for guests staying or dining with us.”

Crieff Hydro bars and restaurants

The revamp of Crieff Hydro means there are now six eating and drinking areas:

  • EAST – The hotel’s signature Asian-inspired restaurant.
  • The Ballroom Bar – In the former ballroom, the new bar gives a nod to Crieff Hydro’s heritage while offering a relaxed, elegant and contemporary setting.
  • The Brasserie – Feel-good, rustic, bistro classics.
The stunning Ballroom Bar at Crieff Hydro.
  • The Winter Garden – An airy Victorian heritage space which has been modernised and offers all-day dining.
  • Loggia – A spot for brunch and afternoon tea with sweeping views across Strathearn.
  • The Hermitage – A new speakeasy-style cocktail bar, hidden behind a secret door.

Updating for new generation

The hotel aims to meet the needs of younger generations, while remaining focussed on retaining its loyal family market.

The project vision was set by Richard and Charlie Leckie – the sixth generation of the Leckie family at Crieff Hydro. They worked alongside Fiona Leckie the longstanding head of interiors.

The Ballroom Bar was pivotal to the whole layout, with an oak-stained, glass and metalwork gantry.

EAST restaurant at Crieff Hydro.
Loggia caters for brunch and afternoon tea.

The bookcase wall with the hidden door leading to the adults-only speakeasy bar is a completely new concept for the hotel.

Charlie Leckie, associate director, said: “My brother Richard and I were very aware that refurbishing the restaurants and bars was a chance to bring them right up to date for our own generation.

“We enjoy the variety of interesting places to eat and drink around Scotland or further afield. So, we wanted to bring some of the best of that to Crieff Hydro.

The Leckie Family – Fiona, Sarah, Louisa, Charlie, Janet, Richard and Stephen.

“We believe a wide choice of food and drink is such an important part of a guest’s experience and shouldn’t just be OK.

“It needs to be right up there with what people expect of their favourite eateries in Edinburgh, Glasgow or London.”

