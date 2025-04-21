Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment

Crieff Hydro has spent in excess of £5 million refurbishing its eating and drinking areas as it seeks to win more business from locals and couples.

The investment is the largest in the history of the family business.

The hotel’s ballroom has been transformed into an elegant day-to-night bar.

There’s a new speakeasy cocktail bar, as well as an Asian-inspired small plates restaurant.

Chief executive Stephen Leckie describes the finished results as “stunning”.

He said: “This is our single biggest project in decades and opens another significant chapter in Crieff Hydro’s 157-year history.

“For us, investment is always about creating something better for our guests.

“This is no exception, but the scale of the transformation, I believe, will really put us on the map for food and drink in Scotland.

“We’re confident that the variety and style of the new venues will broaden our appeal and create even more memorable experiences for guests staying or dining with us.”

Crieff Hydro bars and restaurants

The revamp of Crieff Hydro means there are now six eating and drinking areas:

EAST – The hotel’s signature Asian-inspired restaurant.

The Ballroom Bar – In the former ballroom, the new bar gives a nod to Crieff Hydro’s heritage while offering a relaxed, elegant and contemporary setting.

The Brasserie – Feel-good, rustic, bistro classics.

The Winter Garden – An airy Victorian heritage space which has been modernised and offers all-day dining.

Loggia – A spot for brunch and afternoon tea with sweeping views across Strathearn.

The Hermitage – A new speakeasy-style cocktail bar, hidden behind a secret door.

Updating for new generation

The hotel aims to meet the needs of younger generations, while remaining focussed on retaining its loyal family market.

The project vision was set by Richard and Charlie Leckie – the sixth generation of the Leckie family at Crieff Hydro. They worked alongside Fiona Leckie the longstanding head of interiors.

The Ballroom Bar was pivotal to the whole layout, with an oak-stained, glass and metalwork gantry.

The bookcase wall with the hidden door leading to the adults-only speakeasy bar is a completely new concept for the hotel.

Charlie Leckie, associate director, said: “My brother Richard and I were very aware that refurbishing the restaurants and bars was a chance to bring them right up to date for our own generation.

“We enjoy the variety of interesting places to eat and drink around Scotland or further afield. So, we wanted to bring some of the best of that to Crieff Hydro.

“We believe a wide choice of food and drink is such an important part of a guest’s experience and shouldn’t just be OK.

“It needs to be right up there with what people expect of their favourite eateries in Edinburgh, Glasgow or London.”