Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar

Thomas Justice is the new landlord at Caw's Bar on Panmure Street.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A young Dundee publican has taken over one of the city’s oldest bars.

Thomas Justice, 26, is the new landlord at Caw’s Bar on Panmure Street.

After some refurbishment at the venue, which dates from the 19th century, Thomas and his staff will start pulling pints this week.

Thomas also helps run The Bush Bar on Seagate, The Pillars on Crichton Street and The Star and Garter on Union Street alongside dad John.

Dundee publican Thomas Justice ‘looking forward to bigger challenge’ at Caw’s

Thomas said: “This is the first bar I will be running completely on my own without my dad.

“This is the next step for me and I’m looking forward to the bigger challenge.

“I’m pretty sure he will still be keeping an eye on how I’m getting on but this is going to be completely up to me.”

Thomas hopes to ensure he continues the success story of Caw’s.

Thomas and dad John in Caw's Bar in Dundee.
Thomas and dad John in Caw’s Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He said: “Caw’s was opened in 1893.

“For the past 61 years, it has been run by the same family, with family member Tracey Wares the last very successful landlord there.

“She has now decided to give up for personal reasons and I am excited to be taking it on.”

While some refurbishment work has been carried out, Thomas says he does not want to change things too much initially.

He said: “It’s one of Dundee’s traditional old-style pubs and I don’t want to change that.

An old picture of Caw’s. Image: Thomas Justice
The outside is being freshened up. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Caw's Bar in Dundee.
Inside Caw’s Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Caw’s opened in 1893. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s like the other pubs dad and I run and I want to keep this one the same.

“There’s a place in Dundee for this style of pub and they are very successful and popular with all our customers.”

Thomas says he will be keeping all the current staff and plans to be hands-on.

He added: “I will be there myself, pulling pints and running the bar.

‘Caw’s has a lot of potential’

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a challenge but Caw’s has a lot of potential to also be a busy, popular bar.

“I will be introducing live entertainment and I have been told permission for outside seating is possible.

“It will be dog friendly and we are going to host karaoke Sundays.

“As time goes on, I will carry out other work and am really positive this is going to continue to be another great classic Dundee pub.”

More from Business

Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy
New owner's vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie
Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment
Staff at work at Foodmek during the pandemic. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Sacked Fife workers win tribunal after collapsed firm failed to follow employment rules
The Tailend in Nethergate, Dundee.
Dundee fish and chip shop to shut as new operator set to take over
5
1-5 High Street exterior, a traditional three storey building with turrets close to River Tay
EXCLUSIVE: Council's Perth boutique hotel developer had £67m debts
5
John Kelly is owner and chef of The Grange Inn in St Andrews. Image: FSB
St Andrews businessman on how he turned 16th-century inn into a culinary destination
Pictured, left to right, general manager Matt Stanton, 32, duty manager, Lee Todd, 43, and general manager Ross Anderson, 37. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue

Conversation