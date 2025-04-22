Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar

A young Dundee publican has taken over one of the city’s oldest bars.

Thomas Justice, 26, is the new landlord at Caw’s Bar on Panmure Street.

After some refurbishment at the venue, which dates from the 19th century, Thomas and his staff will start pulling pints this week.

Thomas also helps run The Bush Bar on Seagate, The Pillars on Crichton Street and The Star and Garter on Union Street alongside dad John.

Dundee publican Thomas Justice ‘looking forward to bigger challenge’ at Caw’s

Thomas said: “This is the first bar I will be running completely on my own without my dad.

“This is the next step for me and I’m looking forward to the bigger challenge.

“I’m pretty sure he will still be keeping an eye on how I’m getting on but this is going to be completely up to me.”

Thomas hopes to ensure he continues the success story of Caw’s.

He said: “Caw’s was opened in 1893.

“For the past 61 years, it has been run by the same family, with family member Tracey Wares the last very successful landlord there.

“She has now decided to give up for personal reasons and I am excited to be taking it on.”

While some refurbishment work has been carried out, Thomas says he does not want to change things too much initially.

He said: “It’s one of Dundee’s traditional old-style pubs and I don’t want to change that.

“It’s like the other pubs dad and I run and I want to keep this one the same.

“There’s a place in Dundee for this style of pub and they are very successful and popular with all our customers.”

Thomas says he will be keeping all the current staff and plans to be hands-on.

He added: “I will be there myself, pulling pints and running the bar.

‘Caw’s has a lot of potential’

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a challenge but Caw’s has a lot of potential to also be a busy, popular bar.

“I will be introducing live entertainment and I have been told permission for outside seating is possible.

“It will be dog friendly and we are going to host karaoke Sundays.

“As time goes on, I will carry out other work and am really positive this is going to continue to be another great classic Dundee pub.”