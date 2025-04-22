New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway

A new pizza takeaway has opened in Dundee with a food giveaway.

Fireaway Pizza opened in the former TSB bank on Albert Street in Stobswell on Tuesday.

To celebrate, the store is giving away 500 free Margherita pizzas during opening week.

Each day, from Tuesday until Saturday, 100 free pizzas will be available.

How to get free pizza as new Fireaway Dundee opens

Hungry customers can claim a free pizza by signing up for the Fireaway Pizza Club and following the instructions.

The food is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fireaway is also running a £5 signature pizza promotion for collection orders until Thursday.

The new takeaway is owned by entrepreneurs Mohammad Ehsan Ul-Haq, Naveed Sarwar and Saeed Sarwar.

The trio already run businesses across Dundee and Aberdeen, including the Pepe’s Piri Piri franchise next door.

Mohammad said: “We’re thrilled to bring Fireaway’s authentic Italian pizza experience to Dundee.

“We’ve already recruited a fantastic team of full-time staff who are eager to welcome customers through our doors.

“This location represents an exciting new chapter not just for us, but for pizza lovers throughout Dundee who will now get to experience Fireaway’s unique approach to pizza making.”