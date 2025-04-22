New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway

Fireaway Pizza opened on Albert Street in Stobswell on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A new pizza takeaway has opened in Dundee with a food giveaway.

Fireaway Pizza opened in the former TSB bank on Albert Street in Stobswell on Tuesday.

To celebrate, the store is giving away 500 free Margherita pizzas during opening week.

Each day, from Tuesday until Saturday, 100 free pizzas will be available.

How to get free pizza as new Fireaway Dundee opens

Hungry customers can claim a free pizza by signing up for the Fireaway Pizza Club and following the instructions.

The food is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fireaway is also running a £5 signature pizza promotion for collection orders until Thursday.

Staff and customers outside Fireaway on opening day.
Staff and customers outside Fireaway on opening day. Image: Naveed Sarwar

The new takeaway is owned by entrepreneurs Mohammad Ehsan Ul-Haq, Naveed Sarwar and Saeed Sarwar.

The trio already run businesses across Dundee and Aberdeen, including the Pepe’s Piri Piri franchise next door.

Fireaway Pizza is next to Pepe’s Piri Piri. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Mohammad said: “We’re thrilled to bring Fireaway’s authentic Italian pizza experience to Dundee.

“We’ve already recruited a fantastic team of full-time staff who are eager to welcome customers through our doors.

“This location represents an exciting new chapter not just for us, but for pizza lovers throughout Dundee who will now get to experience Fireaway’s unique approach to pizza making.”

More from Business

Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy
New owner's vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar
2
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie
Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment
Staff at work at Foodmek during the pandemic. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Sacked Fife workers win tribunal after collapsed firm failed to follow employment rules
The Tailend in Nethergate, Dundee.
Dundee fish and chip shop to shut as new operator set to take over
5
1-5 High Street exterior, a traditional three storey building with turrets close to River Tay
EXCLUSIVE: Council's Perth boutique hotel developer had £67m debts
5
John Kelly is owner and chef of The Grange Inn in St Andrews. Image: FSB
St Andrews businessman on how he turned 16th-century inn into a culinary destination
Pictured, left to right, general manager Matt Stanton, 32, duty manager, Lee Todd, 43, and general manager Ross Anderson, 37. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look as former Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy reopens as The Venue

Conversation