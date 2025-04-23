Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star Wars TV show gives Fife company largest-ever order

The Cupar firm has supplied almost 200 items for season two of Andor.

By Paul Malik
Scaramanga owner and lifelong Star Wars fan Carl Morenikeji is looking forward to seeing its vintage products appearing in Andor. Image: ASM Media and PR
With the latest Star Wars TV series launching this Wednesday, viewers could spot a space-age chicken coop, not from a galaxy far, far away — but Fife.

Cupar vintage lifestyle products firm Scaramanga fulfilled its largest single order, supplying 200 vintage items for series two of Andor.

Iron bowls, trays, wooden spoons, folding chairs, baskets, tables and even chicken coops have all been ordered by producers to bring the world to life.

The deal, worth close to £9,000, will see props pop-up in 12 episodes of the hit Disney series.

Andor follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to the events of Star Wars.

It was one of the most streamed shows in 2022, with more than 22 million viewers watching in its first 60 days.

And Scaramanga’s involvement with Star Wars is not the first for Courier Country.

Scenes from the first series of Andor were filmed in Perthshire. And Obi Wan Kenobi was played by Crieff’s own Ewan McGregor.

Fife company’s Star Wars dream

And supplying props to the Star Wars universe is a dream fulfilled for Scaramanga owner Carl Morenikeji.

Now Carl is getting ready to watch even more closely than usual – to spot where his products will be used.

From what one of the buyers said, he suspects they may be seen in a market scene filmed in Spain, but they could appear in other scenes across the season too.

“I saw the first Star Wars film in 1978 in the ABC cinema when I was 10,” Carl said.

“It was the first science fiction film I’d ever seen and I thought it was amazing.

“Seeing creatures from other worlds, droids, space battles and rebels fighting against an evil empire.

“I remember my brother and I duelling with blue and red light-up light sabres for years afterwards.

“That’s where my passion for the franchise began. And since then, I’ve seen all the films, spin off-shows and cartoon versions, too.

“One of our most regular buyers called me up and said she was looking for pieces for the second season of a sci-fi TV show. I asked if it was Andor and she confirmed it was.

“I was so excited. I’ve always wanted to have a prop or props in a Star Wars film or show.

“On a scale of dream productions to be involved in, it’s up there with James Bond, which we’ve also had our products in.

“I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly. It is often a crucial factor, as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day.”

Film franchise success

Scaramanga started supplying props for film and TV in 2011 when a buyer ordered antique trunks for Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows.

Since then the small company has gone on to supply more than 60 movies and TV shows.

It has become popular with props buyers for certain items, notably antique padlocks.

These include the Marvel, Harry Potter and Fast & the Furious franchises, among many others.

Conversation