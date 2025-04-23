With the latest Star Wars TV series launching this Wednesday, viewers could spot a space-age chicken coop, not from a galaxy far, far away — but Fife.

Cupar vintage lifestyle products firm Scaramanga fulfilled its largest single order, supplying 200 vintage items for series two of Andor.

Iron bowls, trays, wooden spoons, folding chairs, baskets, tables and even chicken coops have all been ordered by producers to bring the world to life.

The deal, worth close to £9,000, will see props pop-up in 12 episodes of the hit Disney series.

Andor follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to the events of Star Wars.

It was one of the most streamed shows in 2022, with more than 22 million viewers watching in its first 60 days.

And Scaramanga’s involvement with Star Wars is not the first for Courier Country.

Scenes from the first series of Andor were filmed in Perthshire. And Obi Wan Kenobi was played by Crieff’s own Ewan McGregor.

Fife company’s Star Wars dream

And supplying props to the Star Wars universe is a dream fulfilled for Scaramanga owner Carl Morenikeji.

Now Carl is getting ready to watch even more closely than usual – to spot where his products will be used.

From what one of the buyers said, he suspects they may be seen in a market scene filmed in Spain, but they could appear in other scenes across the season too.

“I saw the first Star Wars film in 1978 in the ABC cinema when I was 10,” Carl said.

“It was the first science fiction film I’d ever seen and I thought it was amazing.

“Seeing creatures from other worlds, droids, space battles and rebels fighting against an evil empire.

“I remember my brother and I duelling with blue and red light-up light sabres for years afterwards.

“That’s where my passion for the franchise began. And since then, I’ve seen all the films, spin off-shows and cartoon versions, too.

“One of our most regular buyers called me up and said she was looking for pieces for the second season of a sci-fi TV show. I asked if it was Andor and she confirmed it was.

“I was so excited. I’ve always wanted to have a prop or props in a Star Wars film or show.

“On a scale of dream productions to be involved in, it’s up there with James Bond, which we’ve also had our products in.

“I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly. It is often a crucial factor, as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day.”

Film franchise success

Scaramanga started supplying props for film and TV in 2011 when a buyer ordered antique trunks for Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows.

Since then the small company has gone on to supply more than 60 movies and TV shows.

It has become popular with props buyers for certain items, notably antique padlocks.

These include the Marvel, Harry Potter and Fast & the Furious franchises, among many others.