A Dundee University spin-out researching treatments for eczema and asthma has left the university’s labs after just six months.

Glen Clova Scientific announced they were taking residence in new labs at the university at the end of last year, after a period of impressive growth.

This included expanding from a team of two to 17 in the space of three years and securing £4m in capital to work on their advanced treatment techniques.

The new £40 million Life Sciences Hub, designed to support science spin-outs, will not be finished in time to accommodate the company, The Courier understands.

The company now occupies new labs at Invergowrie’s James Hutton Institute, which offers larger research space.

Glen Clova moves out of Dundee University

Glen Clova’s work is at the pioneering edge of active biologic drug research.

Essentially, they seeks to improve treatments for immuno-dermatology conditions, like eczema, psoriasis and also asthma.

Dr John Foerster, founder and chief scientific officer, said: “We are grateful to the University of Dundee and specifically the members of the School of Life Sciences, for their support during the early stages of the development of our company.

“We are excited to be able to expand our pipeline of immune-dermatology projects and collaboration network now that we have moved to larger laboratory facilities and we appreciate the warm welcome we have received from the James Hutton Institute.”

Alasdair Cox, head of operations at the James Hutton Institute added: “We are delighted to have Glen Clova Scientific as one of our new campus partners on our Invergowrie campus.

“The diverse expertise offered by all of our campus partners provides valuable opportunities for collaborative work, helps foster innovation and knowledge exchange, and contributes to a vibrant scientific community.

“We look forward to learning more about their work as they settle into their new home.”

Dundee University spin-out success

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 as a spin-out from Dundee University.

They had occupied labs at Incubator in the Dundee Technopole site, close to the under construction life science hub.

It forms part of a new bespoke science campus due to open at the start of 2025, funded in part by £40m from the university via the Tay Cities Deal.

And they are one of a number of spin-outs born at the university, capitalised to generate potentially millions in the city’s burgeoning life science sector.

In April last year Glen Clova secured £4m in seed financing, led by Norcliffe Capital together with investment from DSW Ventures, TRICAPITAL Angels and Scottish Enterprise.

Last year The Courier revealed Dundee University earned £40m from the sale of Exscientia, a start-up founded in a city coffee shop.

The university currently faces a £35m black hole in its finances, with 700 jobs at risk.