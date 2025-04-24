Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Start-up leaves Dundee University labs after just six months

The business secured £4 million to work on treatments for eczema and asthma.

By Paul Malik
Six months after moving in, Glen Clova Scientific is leaving Dundee University's incubator for the James Hutton Institute. Image: Glen Clova Scientific
A Dundee University spin-out researching treatments for eczema and asthma has left the university’s labs after just six months.

Glen Clova Scientific announced they were taking residence in new labs at the university at the end of last year, after a period of impressive growth.

This included expanding from a team of two to 17 in the space of three years and securing £4m in capital to work on their advanced treatment techniques.

The new £40 million Life Sciences Hub, designed to support science spin-outs, will not be finished in time to accommodate the company, The Courier understands.

The company now occupies new labs at Invergowrie’s James Hutton Institute, which offers larger research space.

Glen Clova moves out of Dundee University

Glen Clova’s work is at the pioneering edge of active biologic drug research.

Essentially, they seeks to improve treatments for immuno-dermatology conditions, like eczema, psoriasis and also asthma.

Dr John Foerster, founder and chief scientific officer, said: “We are grateful to the University of Dundee and specifically the members of the School of Life Sciences, for their support during the early stages of the development of our company.

“We are excited to be able to expand our pipeline of immune-dermatology projects and collaboration network now that we have moved to larger laboratory facilities and we appreciate the warm welcome we have received from the James Hutton Institute.”

Dundee University’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub Image: University of Dundee

Alasdair Cox, head of operations at the James Hutton Institute added: “We are delighted to have Glen Clova Scientific as one of our new campus partners on our Invergowrie campus.

“The diverse expertise offered by all of our campus partners provides valuable opportunities for collaborative work, helps foster innovation and knowledge exchange, and contributes to a vibrant scientific community.

“We look forward to learning more about their work as they settle into their new home.”

Dundee University spin-out success

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 as a spin-out from Dundee University.

They had occupied labs at Incubator in the Dundee Technopole site, close to the under construction life science hub.

It forms part of a new bespoke science campus due to open at the start of 2025, funded in part by £40m from the university via the Tay Cities Deal.

And they are one of a number of spin-outs born at the university, capitalised to generate potentially millions in the city’s burgeoning life science sector.

In April last year Glen Clova secured £4m in seed financing, led by Norcliffe Capital together with investment from DSW Ventures, TRICAPITAL Angels and Scottish Enterprise.

Last year The Courier revealed Dundee University earned £40m from the sale of Exscientia, a start-up founded in a city coffee shop.

The university currently faces a £35m black hole in its finances, with 700 jobs at risk.

Conversation