New owner’s vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion

The Golden Lion hotel in Stirling has been acquired by an experienced hotelier who wants to “raise standards and expectations”.

The 66-bedroom property was built in 1786 and is the oldest building on King Street. Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns stayed in the hotel twice the following year.

New owner Gary Atkinson purchased the hotel, bar and restaurant from Flagship Hotels.

Pledge to improve every aspect of business

Mr Atkinson has owned and operated several hotels. Most recently he acted as a consultant to the trade, through his company GA Hospitality Scotland.

He is a business ambassador for the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, and a member of their Scottish Business Advisory Group.

He said he had been looking “for the right hotel to buy”.

“This was an ideal and exciting opportunity I was very keen to secure,” he said.

“Together with the team, we will steadily work to improve every aspect of the business, putting the emphasis on providing superb hospitality as well as helping to promote Stirling as a fantastic visitor destination.

“It is exciting to work alongside many long serving colleagues, listening to their ideas, thoughts and suggestions to help build on the hotel’s reputation and reach new markets.”

Raising standards at The Golden Lion in Stirling

The property includes a 250-seat ballroom and five meeting rooms.

It features a majestic golden lion above the entrance porch.

Mr Atkinson said his wife Ros Wardley-Smith, who is from Stirling, inspired the purchase.

She will be a partner in the business, but will continue in her job with Scottish Chambers of Commerce and not be involved day-to-day.

“Ros is from Stirling and knows the hotel well which puts me under huge added pressure to make her proud of what we deliver for the city,” Mr Atkinson said.

“With the historic connections we will be aiming to focus on ‘quality for a King’

“I will be on site working hard to make a positive difference, raising both standards and expectations for those choosing to stay, dine, celebrate their wedding, or simply meet up for a coffee or drink.”