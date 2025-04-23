Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury’s

Morrisons has hit out at Sainsbury’s plans to open a new supermarket in Glenrothes.

Sainsbury’s unveiled plans to open a new store in Glenrothes after striking a deal to take over the town’s Homebase store last year.

The DIY and gardening outlet at Saltire Retail Park closed in February.

Plans to convert the unit into a supermarket with an Argos outlet were submitted in December, but have been met with opposition.

Concerns Glenrothes Sainsbury’s will ‘weaken’ town centre

Now, rival chain Morrisons and Focus Fund, which is in the process of acquiring the Kingdom Shopping Centre, have both raised concerns.

Morrisons, which operates a store off the town’s Queensway, is “concerned about any development proposals that may weaken the town centre”, according to documents lodged with Fife Council.

Morrisons also argues that there are other sites, including one in the town centre, that could be assessed for a potential Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Focus Fund, which is redeveloping Albany Gate as a “new anchor” for the Kingdom Shopping Centre, has also objected.

Its vision for the shopping centre includes securing a “big four grocery operator such as Sainsbury’s or Tesco”, which is “essential to the viability” of the scheme.

The objection adds: “If Sainsbury’s were to open a foodstore at the Saltire Retail Park, the potential regeneration of the town centre will be directly prejudiced.”

Morrisons ‘most affected’ by Glenrothes Sainsbury’s plan

In a planning statement, Sainsbury’s argues the impact on Glenrothes town centre will be “low”.

It says the plans will not have a “significant adverse impact” on the town centre.

Sainsbury’s also says the former Co-op building on Albany Gate is unsuitable in terms of “availability, suitability, and viability”.

However, the planning statement acknowledges that the impact on out-of-centre stores will be higher, with projections showing that Morrisons will be the most affected.

The deadline for making a decision on the Sainsbury’s plans has been pushed back to May 14 after Fife Council requested more time.

