Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury’s

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on Glenrothes town centre.

By Andrew Robson
Sainsbury's has lodged plans for a new supermarket in Glenrothes
Sainsbury's has lodged plans for a new supermarket in Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Morrisons has hit out at Sainsbury’s plans to open a new supermarket in Glenrothes.

Sainsbury’s unveiled plans to open a new store in Glenrothes after striking a deal to take over the town’s Homebase store last year.

The DIY and gardening outlet at Saltire Retail Park closed in February.

Plans to convert the unit into a supermarket with an Argos outlet were submitted in December, but have been met with opposition.

Concerns Glenrothes Sainsbury’s will ‘weaken’ town centre

Now, rival chain Morrisons and Focus Fund, which is in the process of acquiring the Kingdom Shopping Centre, have both raised concerns.

Morrisons, which operates a store off the town’s Queensway, is “concerned about any development proposals that may weaken the town centre”, according to documents lodged with Fife Council.

Morrisons also argues that there are other sites, including one in the town centre, that could be assessed for a potential Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Morrisons in Glenrothes.
Morrisons in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Focus Fund, which is redeveloping Albany Gate as a “new anchor” for the Kingdom Shopping Centre, has also objected.

Its vision for the shopping centre includes securing a “big four grocery operator such as Sainsbury’s or Tesco”, which is “essential to the viability” of the scheme.

The objection adds: “If Sainsbury’s were to open a foodstore at the Saltire Retail Park, the potential regeneration of the town centre will be directly prejudiced.”

Morrisons ‘most affected’ by Glenrothes Sainsbury’s plan

In a planning statement, Sainsbury’s argues the impact on Glenrothes town centre will be “low”.

It says the plans will not have a “significant adverse impact” on the town centre.

Sainsbury’s also says the former Co-op building on Albany Gate is unsuitable in terms of “availability, suitability, and viability”.

Sainsbury's has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at the Saltire Retail Park.
Sainsbury’s has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at Saltire Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

However, the planning statement acknowledges that the impact on out-of-centre stores will be higher, with projections showing that Morrisons will be the most affected.

The deadline for making a decision on the Sainsbury’s plans has been pushed back to May 14 after Fife Council requested more time.

What do you think of the plans for the Glenrothes Sainsbury’s? Let us know in the comments below. 

More from Business

David Brown
Dundee couple launch firm to fight scourge of damp and mould
Justin Short, co-founder and chief operating officer of Synergi; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Peter Joynson, co-founder and chief executive of Synergi. Image: Brightsolid
Dundee tech firm strikes deal for English company with 59 staff
The entrance to the new retail park at Elliot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath retail park line-up confirmed as £16m development nears completion
Scaramanga owner and lifelong Star Wars fan Carl Morenikeji is looking forward to seeing its vintage products appearing in Andor. Image: ASM Media and PR
Star Wars TV show gives Fife company largest-ever order
Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy
New owner's vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar
3
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie
Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment

Conversation