Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee tech firm strikes deal for English company with 59 staff

Chief executive Elaine Maddison said the deal will mean "growth opportunities for both brands".

By Rob McLaren
Justin Short, co-founder and chief operating officer of Synergi; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Peter Joynson, co-founder and chief executive of Synergi. Image: Brightsolid
Justin Short, co-founder and chief operating officer of Synergi; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Peter Joynson, co-founder and chief executive of Synergi. Image: Brightsolid

Dundee cloud computing specialist Brightsolid has added 59 staff with the acquisition of an English IT firm.

Brightsolid has purchased the entire shareholding of Gateshead-based Synergi for an undisclosed sum.

Based at Dundee Technology Park and with a second site in Aberdeen, Brightsolid offers a variety of cloud computing and cyber security solutions.

Owned by DC Thomson, publisher of The Courier, its customers include several local authorities, Shell and the University of Dundee.

Chief executive Elaine Maddison said the deal would mean growth for both brands.

She said: “Over the past year, Brightsolid has been actively looking for an organisation that can extend our range of services and support our growth plans across the UK.

“As a highly successful Microsoft Partner, Synergi does all of that, and more.

“The culture and people are a brilliant fit for Brightsolid and we anticipate growth opportunities for both brands going forwards.”

Synergi co-founder on Brightsolid deal

Founded in 2013, Synergi works in a wide range of sectors.

Its services include help with automation, modern intranet and teamwork solutions, cyber security, data & AI, business applications and devices.

Clients include Princes, NHS Highland, Arriva, Lothian Buses and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.

Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid.

Following the acquisition, Synergi will continue to operate under its existing brand.

It said there will be no disruption to its customers or team.

Synergi co-founder and chief executive Peter Joynson said: “Whilst we’ve been approached by buyers previously, we feel that the alignment and cultural fit Brightsolid provides make them a truly perfect match.

“They are a great bunch of positive, friendly and very smart people.

“Brightsolid specialises in cloud, co-location, cyber resilience and business continuity.

“There are going to be lots of opportunities for us to work together to grow both companies, helping us meet our ongoing commitments to the business and our combined future success.”

Brightsolid expanded its geographical reach by opening a Manchester office last year.

More from Business

David Brown
Dundee couple launch firm to fight scourge of damp and mould
Sainsbury's has lodged plans for a new supermarket in Glenrothes
Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury's
The entrance to the new retail park at Elliot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath retail park line-up confirmed as £16m development nears completion
Scaramanga owner and lifelong Star Wars fan Carl Morenikeji is looking forward to seeing its vintage products appearing in Andor. Image: ASM Media and PR
Star Wars TV show gives Fife company largest-ever order
Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy
New owner's vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar
3
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie
Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment

Conversation