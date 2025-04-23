Dundee cloud computing specialist Brightsolid has added 59 staff with the acquisition of an English IT firm.

Brightsolid has purchased the entire shareholding of Gateshead-based Synergi for an undisclosed sum.

Based at Dundee Technology Park and with a second site in Aberdeen, Brightsolid offers a variety of cloud computing and cyber security solutions.

Owned by DC Thomson, publisher of The Courier, its customers include several local authorities, Shell and the University of Dundee.

Chief executive Elaine Maddison said the deal would mean growth for both brands.

She said: “Over the past year, Brightsolid has been actively looking for an organisation that can extend our range of services and support our growth plans across the UK.

“As a highly successful Microsoft Partner, Synergi does all of that, and more.

“The culture and people are a brilliant fit for Brightsolid and we anticipate growth opportunities for both brands going forwards.”

Synergi co-founder on Brightsolid deal

Founded in 2013, Synergi works in a wide range of sectors.

Its services include help with automation, modern intranet and teamwork solutions, cyber security, data & AI, business applications and devices.

Clients include Princes, NHS Highland, Arriva, Lothian Buses and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.

Following the acquisition, Synergi will continue to operate under its existing brand.

It said there will be no disruption to its customers or team.

Synergi co-founder and chief executive Peter Joynson said: “Whilst we’ve been approached by buyers previously, we feel that the alignment and cultural fit Brightsolid provides make them a truly perfect match.

“They are a great bunch of positive, friendly and very smart people.

“Brightsolid specialises in cloud, co-location, cyber resilience and business continuity.

“There are going to be lots of opportunities for us to work together to grow both companies, helping us meet our ongoing commitments to the business and our combined future success.”

Brightsolid expanded its geographical reach by opening a Manchester office last year.