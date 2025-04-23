Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Dundee couple launch firm to fight scourge of damp and mould

Co-founder of Alator Data Services, Kerry Brown, previously worked as a housing welfare officer.

By Kirsten Johnson
David Brown
David Brown founded Alator Data Services with wife Kerry to help in the fight against damp and mould. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee couple hope their new venture will prevent thousands suffering due to damp and mould.

Husband and wife David and Kerry Brown worked together to develop a state-of-the-art sensor which detects tiny changes in temperature, humidity and air quality.

The pair, who were born and brought up in Fintry, are already working with a number of housing associations and local authorities who plan to install the technology in properties across the region.

Tenant input is key

Kerry previously worked in Angus Council’s social housing team and has seen first-hand how damp and mould can blight the lives of families.

As well as collecting environmental readings, Alator Data Services – based at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc – seek the “important” input of tenants.

Kerry sitting at desk
Kerry, who met husband David at school in Dundee, worked as a housing welfare officer before Alator Data Services was founded. Image: Kerry Brown

Kerry, 46, said: “I have a background in social housing and tenant welfare so have seen the human impact of damp and mould.

“I have been in homes where it is a huge problem and it is awful to see.

“To be able to do something to prevent it is a huge thing for me and David.

“We see tenant engagement as vital and want to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

How Alator Data Services get to root cause of damp

Alator’s TrakAer IAQ (indoor air quality) technology enables landlords and housing providers to monitor data in real time.

Working with experienced environmental engineers, the firm will analyse air quality data and provide detailed reports.

They can also do a “deep dive” to find the root causes of damp and mould in properties.

Alator’s innovative approach secured the firm a finalist spot in the Housing Digital Innovation Awards.

Alator founders were childhood sweethearts

David and Kerry – who were born just a day apart at Ninewells Hospital – first met at St Saviour’s High School and have been married for 21 years.

They have a son and daughter, aged 15 and 13.

Alator Data Services is based at Michelin Innovation Parc, near where the couple grew up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

David, 46, who worked for General Electric Company (GE) for 15 years, continued: “We can work both proactively and reactively.

“We can look at data and give feedback on what is happening at a property and the potential impact and also find the root cause of a particular issue.

“Some housing providers don’t have the experience to interpret the data so we offer that as part of the package.”

Kerry added: “If a house if too cold, maybe because someone is experiencing fuel poverty, that can be a factor.

“Sometimes it may be down to someone not opening windows to air their home.

“We can then work with the tenant on how to better ventilate and how they use their home.

“We believe in really listening to the tenant.”

New tech to fight emissions

Keeping things local is important to the business. Alator’s sensors were built by a Dundee firm and they also use local installation teams.

Building on its success, Alator has just launched Verdant Analytix, a specialist emissions monitoring firm to help industries detect leaks, enhance efficiency, and reduce carbon output.

Similar to TrakAer, Verion is a real-time emissions tracking solution – which has already attracted international interest.

