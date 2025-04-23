A Dundee couple hope their new venture will prevent thousands suffering due to damp and mould.

Husband and wife David and Kerry Brown worked together to develop a state-of-the-art sensor which detects tiny changes in temperature, humidity and air quality.

The pair, who were born and brought up in Fintry, are already working with a number of housing associations and local authorities who plan to install the technology in properties across the region.

Tenant input is key

Kerry previously worked in Angus Council’s social housing team and has seen first-hand how damp and mould can blight the lives of families.

As well as collecting environmental readings, Alator Data Services – based at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc – seek the “important” input of tenants.

Kerry, 46, said: “I have a background in social housing and tenant welfare so have seen the human impact of damp and mould.

“I have been in homes where it is a huge problem and it is awful to see.

“To be able to do something to prevent it is a huge thing for me and David.

“We see tenant engagement as vital and want to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

How Alator Data Services get to root cause of damp

Alator’s TrakAer IAQ (indoor air quality) technology enables landlords and housing providers to monitor data in real time.

Working with experienced environmental engineers, the firm will analyse air quality data and provide detailed reports.

They can also do a “deep dive” to find the root causes of damp and mould in properties.

Alator’s innovative approach secured the firm a finalist spot in the Housing Digital Innovation Awards.

Alator founders were childhood sweethearts

David and Kerry – who were born just a day apart at Ninewells Hospital – first met at St Saviour’s High School and have been married for 21 years.

They have a son and daughter, aged 15 and 13.

David, 46, who worked for General Electric Company (GE) for 15 years, continued: “We can work both proactively and reactively.

“We can look at data and give feedback on what is happening at a property and the potential impact and also find the root cause of a particular issue.

“Some housing providers don’t have the experience to interpret the data so we offer that as part of the package.”

Kerry added: “If a house if too cold, maybe because someone is experiencing fuel poverty, that can be a factor.

“Sometimes it may be down to someone not opening windows to air their home.

“We can then work with the tenant on how to better ventilate and how they use their home.

“We believe in really listening to the tenant.”

New tech to fight emissions

Keeping things local is important to the business. Alator’s sensors were built by a Dundee firm and they also use local installation teams.

Building on its success, Alator has just launched Verdant Analytix, a specialist emissions monitoring firm to help industries detect leaks, enhance efficiency, and reduce carbon output.

Similar to TrakAer, Verion is a real-time emissions tracking solution – which has already attracted international interest.