Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Hotel Chocolat set to open in Dundee’s Overgate centre

Luxury chocolate company Hotel Chocolat will take over the space which currently houses Regatta.

By Paul Malik
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A new tenant has already been found for the soon-to-be vacant shop currently housing Regatta in Dundee’s Overgate.

Luxury sweet firm Hotel Chocolat is currently advertising for staff and The Courier understands it will move into the unit.

The centre is going through a reshuffle as it gears up for the grand opening of Frasers in June.

The Courier revealed last week outdoor brand Regatta is closing down and leaving the Overgate.

It opened on the mall ground floor in 2022, in the space left empty after fashion retailer Oasis plunged into administration at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel Chocolat opening in Dundee’s Overgate

When it pulls up the shutters, it will be the first Hotel Chocolat to open in Courier Country.

The company also has plans to launch a store in St Andrews and are actively recruiting staff.

The Dundee branch is on the lookout for a store and assistant manager, who would lead a “passionate” team of sales advisors in the new shop.

Hotel Chocolat in St ndrews
Hotel Chocolat. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hotel Chocolat’s move to Dundee is part of a wider country expansion plan by the firm.

It was founded in 1993 by entrepreneurs Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, who sold their chocolate treats online.

They have 126 stores across the UK and 40 in Japan. They also operate a number of as well as cafés, restaurants, outlets and factory stores and an online subscription service.

Overgate changes

It comes as Sports Direct and USC are both holding “closing down” sales, ahead of leaving their current units..

The retailers – part of the Frasers Group – are advertising 20% off full-price items.

They will both eventually have space inside the new department store, scheduled to open in the former Debenhams unit in June.

Overgate bosses have been in talks with potential new occupants for the large Sports Direct unit, spread over two levels with a ground-floor entrance.

However, it has not been confirmed who will eventually move into the site.

Meanwhile, plans for two large electronic billboards on the centre’s external walls  were appealed after being refused by the council.

Other developments at the Overgate include plans by Superdrug to extend its existing shop by more than 50%.

More from Business

Six months after moving in, Glen Clova Scientific is leaving Dundee University's incubator for the James Hutton Institute. Image: Glen Clova Scientific
Start-up leaves Dundee University labs after just six months
5
David and Kerry Brown at Dundee viewpoint
Dundee couple launch firm to fight scourge of damp and mould
Justin Short, co-founder and chief operating officer of Synergi; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Peter Joynson, co-founder and chief executive of Synergi. Image: Brightsolid
Dundee tech firm strikes deal for English company with 59 staff
Sainsbury's has lodged plans for a new supermarket in Glenrothes
Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury's
3
The entrance to the new retail park at Elliot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath retail park line-up confirmed as £16m development nears completion
Scaramanga owner and lifelong Star Wars fan Carl Morenikeji is looking forward to seeing its vintage products appearing in Andor. Image: ASM Media and PR
Star Wars TV show gives Fife company largest-ever order
Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy
New owner's vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar
4

Conversation