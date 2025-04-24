A new tenant has already been found for the soon-to-be vacant shop currently housing Regatta in Dundee’s Overgate.

Luxury sweet firm Hotel Chocolat is currently advertising for staff and The Courier understands it will move into the unit.

The centre is going through a reshuffle as it gears up for the grand opening of Frasers in June.

The Courier revealed last week outdoor brand Regatta is closing down and leaving the Overgate.

It opened on the mall ground floor in 2022, in the space left empty after fashion retailer Oasis plunged into administration at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel Chocolat opening in Dundee’s Overgate

When it pulls up the shutters, it will be the first Hotel Chocolat to open in Courier Country.

The company also has plans to launch a store in St Andrews and are actively recruiting staff.

The Dundee branch is on the lookout for a store and assistant manager, who would lead a “passionate” team of sales advisors in the new shop.

Hotel Chocolat’s move to Dundee is part of a wider country expansion plan by the firm.

It was founded in 1993 by entrepreneurs Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, who sold their chocolate treats online.

They have 126 stores across the UK and 40 in Japan. They also operate a number of as well as cafés, restaurants, outlets and factory stores and an online subscription service.

Overgate changes

It comes as Sports Direct and USC are both holding “closing down” sales, ahead of leaving their current units..

The retailers – part of the Frasers Group – are advertising 20% off full-price items.

They will both eventually have space inside the new department store, scheduled to open in the former Debenhams unit in June.

Overgate bosses have been in talks with potential new occupants for the large Sports Direct unit, spread over two levels with a ground-floor entrance.

However, it has not been confirmed who will eventually move into the site.

Meanwhile, plans for two large electronic billboards on the centre’s external walls were appealed after being refused by the council.

Other developments at the Overgate include plans by Superdrug to extend its existing shop by more than 50%.