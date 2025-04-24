Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister demands answers from UHI Perth over aviation company collapse

John Swinney has written to UHI Perth chief Dr Margaret Cook asking if there are other "financial difficulties" at the institution.

By Paul Malik
The Air Service Training building at Perth Airport. Image: Google Maps
First Minister John Swinney is demanding immediate answers from the head of UHI Perth over the collapse of its aviation engineering subsidiary.

Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST) is a wholly owned subsidiary of UHI Perth.

It plunged into administration earlier this month, putting 28 jobs at risk.

More than 190,000 students have qualified through its courses since it was founded in 1931.

UHI Perth has provided enough money to ensure its BSc in aircraft maintenance engineering and management programme will continue until the end of the academic year.

However, all other courses will end immediately.

This has troubled Mr Swinney, who is the MSP for Perthshire North where the airport and college is located.

He has now written to the institution demanding to know what safeguards are in place and whether there are any further “financial difficulties” UHI Perth needs to make public.

Most recent financial accounts for UHI Perth show it posted a deficit of £1.7 million to July 31 2024.

What First Minister wants to know

In a joint letter, Mr Swinney, local SNP’s MP Pete Wishart and fellow Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie, “seek urgent clarity” from Dr Cook on a number of unanswered issues, including:

  • When Dr Cook became aware of the extent of the financial difficulties, and what was done from that point to try to prevent the current situation from unfolding.
  • Why AST’s financial difficulties were not disclosed to the Board earlier.
  • What is being done to address the situation surrounding student teachings and exams.
  • What provisions are being made for students who fail their exams at first sitting to ensure they can re-sit.
  • What is being done to ensure UHI upholds its legal obligation to provide eligible students with the Part 66 licence accreditation, and that the hours completed so far by first and second year students will be accepted should they go on to enrol on a course with a different provider.
  • Whether compensation is going to be offered to students for the disruption that has been inflicted upon their studies.
  • What is being done to find a buyer for AST
  • Whether there are other financial difficulties at UHI Perth which could lead to further cuts.

John Swinney letter to UHI Perth

Mr Swinney said: “AST is a world-class facility located in the heart of Perthshire.

“It has a rich history of providing specialised training and has a profoundly positive impact on the local economy.

First Minister John Swinney at a recent visit to UHI Perth.   Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“To that end, it is vital that all possible avenues to save AST are explored.

“Along with Pete Wishart and Jim Fairlie, I will continue to engage with all stakeholders and strongly advocate for a solution that secures the future of AST and safeguards the jobs and training opportunities that it provides within the local area.”

Why has AST entered administration?

The company has struggled financially since the pandemic, due to falling student numbers, reduced commercial contracts and rising costs.

This combination of factors has put significant strain on its cash flow.

AST was to receive up to £8m in funding from the Tay Cities Deal, in a partnership with Tayside Aviation.

Tayside Aviation collapsed in 2023, and subsequently no business case has been submitted for the cash.

UHI Perth and Dr Cook have been approached for comment.

